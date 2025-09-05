Watch: Maruti Suzuki VICTORIS First look and Walkaround– The SUV That’s Got It All

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out its latest game-changer, the VICTORIS, and it’s already turning heads. Showcased on September 3, 2025, this SUV is designed to tick every box – style, performance, safety, and tech. Let’s dive into what makes it special.
First Impressions – Premium Inside and Out
The VICTORIS looks bold and futuristic, but step inside and the real magic begins. You get a 25.65 cm SmartPlay Pro X infotainment system with OTA updates, Alexa Auto AI, and 35+ features. Add to that an 8-speaker Infinity system with Dolby Atmos 5.1 Surround Sound and 64-colour ambient lighting, and the cabin feels every bit as premium as luxury rivals.
Safety That Inspires Confidence
Maruti hasn’t cut corners here. The VICTORIS comes with Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree HD camera with 11 views. Everyday convenience gets a boost with a smart powered tailgate with gesture control. Plus, its segment-first underbody CNG fuel tank design means you still get generous boot space.
Power and Versatility
Whether you want efficiency or excitement, the VICTORIS delivers. It offers a 1.5L K15C petrol engine with Smart Hybrid, a strong hybrid with EV mode, and even ALLGRIP Select (4×4) for those who like to take the road less travelled. Connectivity is top-notch too, thanks to Suzuki Connect Telematics with over 60 features, including eCall emergency support.
Verdict
The Maruti Suzuki VICTORIS blends premium design, modern tech, and practical powertrains, making it a standout in India’s SUV space. It’s bold, it’s connected, it’s safe – truly the SUV that’s got it all.