Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveiled – All details here

Quick Overview
- Maruti Suzuki launches the Victoris, positioned as a tech-rich, versatile SUV with multiple powertrain options.
- Level 2 ADAS, 64-colour ambient lighting, and Infinity by Harman Dolby Atmos sound system headline the features.
- Available with petrol, strong hybrid, ALLGRIP Select 4×4, and S-CNG powertrains.
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Victoris, its latest addition to India’s most competitive SUV segment. With bookings open at ₹11,000, the Victoris aims to attract young, connected buyers by offering a mix of safety, comfort, and advanced technology. The SUV takes its name from the Latin word for victory and represents the brand’s intent to further strengthen its SUV portfolio.
Powertrain Options
The Victoris stands out with multiple drivetrains, catering to diverse customer needs. A 1.5-litre petrol engine with Smart Hybrid tech, a 1.5-litre Strong Hybrid with EV mode paired to an e-CVT, and Maruti’s ALLGRIP Select 4×4 system with terrain modes ensure versatility. Additionally, a segment-first underbody CNG tank design offers S-CNG buyers usable boot space without compromise. Fuel efficiency figures are claimed at up to 28.65 km/l (Strong Hybrid eCVT) and 27.02 km/kg (CNG).
Key Features by Variant
|Feature Category
|Petrol Smart Hybrid
|Strong Hybrid
|ALLGRIP 4×4
|S-CNG
|Transmission Options
|5MT / 6AT
|eCVT
|6MT
|5MT
|ADAS Level 2
|Optional (higher trims)
|Standard on higher trims
|Available
|Optional
|Infotainment
|10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X
|10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X
|10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X
|10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X
|Audio System
|Infinity by Harman with Dolby Atmos
|Same
|Same
|Same
|Instrument Cluster
|Semi-digital
|10.3-inch fully digital
|Semi-digital
|Semi-digital
|Safety
|6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, 360-camera
|Same + ADAS
|Same + 4×4 control
|Same
|Comfort
|Ventilated seats, wireless charger
|Same + EV drive mode
|Ventilated seats
|Standard seats
|Unique Offering
|Balanced affordability
|Max efficiency (28.65 km/l)
|True 4×4 capability
|CNG with underfloor tank
Technology and Connectivity
Inside, the Victoris is loaded with connected features. A 25.65 cm SmartPlay Pro X touchscreen with 35+ apps, Alexa Auto integration, and OTA updates headline the infotainment system. The highlight is an 8-speaker Infinity by Harman setup with Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround sound, delivering a “theatre on wheels” experience. A fully digital 26.03 cm instrument cluster, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless charging with active cooling, and Suzuki Connect telematics with 60+ features further enhance the digital experience.
Safety and Driver Assistance
Safety is a major talking point, with Level 2 ADAS offering features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, and Blind Spot Monitoring. Six airbags are standard across all variants, supported by all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, a 360-degree camera with 11 views, and electronic stability control. The SUV is also equipped with Maruti’s ARENA Safety Shield, adding further peace of mind.
The Victoris has already scored a 5-star rating at the B-NCAP.
Design and Comfort
The Victoris sports a wraparound design language with LED projector headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, and aero-cut alloy wheels. The cabin follows a premium theme with dual-tone soft-touch materials, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and an 8-way powered driver’s seat. A smart powered tailgate with gesture control rounds off the convenience list.
Competitors
The Victoris will compete with mid-size SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate. Where it seeks differentiation is its combination of hybrid efficiency, CNG practicality, and a long feature list at competitive pricing.
Final Thoughts
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris feels like the brand finally turned up to the SUV party in a sharp suit with a tech backpack. It ticks boxes for safety, comfort, and performance, while also sneaking in a Dolby Atmos theatre just for fun. With hybrid, 4×4, and CNG on the table, it really does look like an SUV that’s “Got It All”.