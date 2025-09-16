Apollo Tyres Signs On as Lead Sponsor of Team India in Historic 3-Year Deal with BCCI

Quick Take
- Apollo Tyres becomes Lead Sponsor of Team India for the next three years.
- The brand’s logo will feature on the front and sleeve of men’s and women’s jerseys.
- Leaders from Apollo and BCCI call it a partnership built on pride and trust.
- Fans can expect deeper engagement, more visibility, and celebrations of cricket’s legacy.
A New Era of Sponsorship
In a move that combines sport, pride, and brand ambition, Apollo Tyres has stepped in as the Lead Sponsor of the Indian cricket team. The three-year deal with the BCCI was announced on September 16, 2025, and it immediately places Apollo’s logo on the front and sleeve of India’s jerseys across all formats, men’s and women’s.
Cricket in India isn’t just another sport. It’s the soundtrack of the nation, played out in stadiums, streets, and homes. For Apollo Tyres, this sponsorship isn’t just a marketing exercise—it’s about linking the brand to those emotions that billions of fans live every day.
What the Leaders Said
Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and MD of Apollo Tyres, called the association an honour. He said the company isn’t just looking at visibility but at national pride and trust. “This partnership is about going the distance with Team India and with the fans who make the sport what it is,” he said.
From the cricket board’s side, BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia welcomed Apollo warmly. He pointed out that it reflects the strength of Indian cricket and Apollo’s belief in its power. “This is more than a commercial agreement—it’s a partnership between two trusted institutions,” he remarked.
What It Means for Fans
This collaboration is not stopping at jersey space. It’s set to:
- Drive fan-first activations that bring supporters closer to their heroes.
- Put the women’s team on the same sponsorship pedestal as the men’s team.
- Give Apollo Tyres a global stage through India’s cricketing presence.
- Celebrate the heritage and future of Indian cricket through innovative initiatives.
Wrapping Up
The Apollo Tyres–BCCI deal is more than paperwork. It’s a handshake of pride and purpose. With every six, every wicket, every win, Apollo’s emblem will sit on the jersey as a reminder that sport and brand can walk together.
For the fans, it’s another chapter in cricket’s evolving story. For Apollo Tyres, it’s a bold step into the heart of India’s biggest passion.