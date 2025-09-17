Made-in-India Maruti e Vitara to Debut in Japan This January

Overview: Four Key Highlights
- Global debut: The Made-in-India Maruti e Vitara is set to go on sale in Japan on 16 January 2026.
- Production hub: Built at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur, Gujarat facility on the new HEARTECT-e platform.
- Powertrain: Choice of 48.8kWh and 61.1kWh batteries, with a claimed range of up to 500 km.
- Variants & features: Offered in three trims and 10 colours, packed with features like Level 2 ADAS, AWD (Japan-spec), 360° camera, and more.
Introduction
India’s automotive industry is steadily carving a space on the world map, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara is a perfect example. First unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the all-electric SUV is now gearing up for its debut in Japan on January 16, 2026. What makes this even more special is that the e Vitara will be built in India, at Maruti’s Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, and exported worldwide.
Design and Platform
The e Vitara rides on the HEARTECT-e platform, engineered exclusively for EVs. While it retains the familiar stance of the Vitara, it gets fresh styling cues that make it stand out as a modern electric SUV:
- Three-point LED DRLs and tail lamps.
- LED projector headlights.
- 18-inch alloys with a bold, muscular profile.
- Stylish dual-tone colour schemes for added flair.
The design clearly balances practicality with a premium, international look.
Powertrain and Range
Customers will get to choose between two battery packs:
- A 48.8kWh pack – ideal for urban commutes.
- A 61.1kWh pack – claimed to deliver up to 500 km on a single charge, putting it right up there with leading global EVs.
This dual-battery strategy ensures the e Vitara caters to both city users and long-distance drivers.
Features and Technology
Step inside, and the e Vitara doesn’t disappoint. The cabin is packed with features designed for comfort and safety:
- Electric sunroof and ventilated front seats for added convenience.
- Dual-cluster digital system blending infotainment and driver display.
- 360-degree camera to simplify tight parking.
- Level 2 ADAS suite with lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking.
The feature list positions it as a strong rival in the growing EV SUV segment.
Variants and Colour Options
The e Vitara will be offered in three trims – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Buyers can pick from 10 colourways, including Arctic White, Bluish Black, Opulent Red, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, and dual-tone finishes like Arctic White with Bluish Black roof and Land Breeze Green.
Interestingly, the Japan-spec models will come with AWD, while the India-spec versions will stick to FWD, catering to different driving conditions.
Conclusion
The Made-in-India Maruti e Vitara’s Japan debut is more than just another car launch—it’s a moment of pride for India’s manufacturing and engineering strength. With its global-ready design, flexible battery options, a loaded feature set, and an AWD advantage for international markets, the e Vitara is poised to make a strong mark in Japan and beyond. For Maruti Suzuki, this is not only a strategic product but also a symbol of India’s growing role in shaping the global EV landscape.
