Maruti Suzuki Products To Get A Price Hike Of Up To INR 6,100

Joining the list of manufacturers to have recently announced price hike for their products due to increased input prices and the currency exchange rates is Maruti Suzuki. The official announcement by the car maker stated:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a price change for its models owing to increase in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates. The price change varies across models and is up to INR 6,100 (Ex-Showroom – Delhi). The new prices are effective from 16th August 2018.

In 2018, we saw price hike announcements from brands like Audi India, Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mahindra. Hyundai India announces a price hike of 2% across product range. The Hyundai Grand i10 too received a price hike in August 2018. Mahindra hiked the prices of its products like the XUV500, Scorpio, TUV300 and KUV100 by up to INR 30,000. The prices of the Nissan and of Datsun vehicles too increased by up to 2%

The marginal price hike, as aforementioned, is already effective (from August 16, 2018). The car maker is now gearing up for the launch of its updated sedan, the Ciaz.