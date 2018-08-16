Ducati India Successfully Concludes Its First Independence Day Ride

Ducati successfully concluded its first Independence Day Ride in India, in partnership with Lotus Petal foundation. Over 350 Ducatisti from across the Ducati dealer network came together to celebrate the spirit of Independence and supported the cause of providing education and life of dignity for the children living in the slums.

Kids supported by the Lotus Petal foundation and its founding members, spoke to the Ducatisti at the Ducati Gurgaon showroom and also flagged off the ride which passed through India gate and Delhi roads before culminating in Gurgaon.

The rides started at 7 AM from the Ducati dealerships across Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and the Independence Day ended on a positive note with the spirit of independence truly and aptly celebrated by Ducati India and its motorcycle community.

Speaking about the Independence Day ride, Ducati India’s MD, Sergi Canovas said that it’s a proud moment for Ducati, to have organized a first-of-its-kind Independence Day ride in the country, in association with the Lotus Petal Foundation.

Canovas further added that the participation from Ducatistis was a testimony to the brand and the motorcycle community giving a perfect platform for riders to come together to pledge independence from everything that’s holding these children back from achieving their aspirations.