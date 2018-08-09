New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz India Bookings Opens

Maruti Suzuki has announced the opening of bookings for the new Ciaz at its NEXA showrooms across India starting from August 10, 2018 onwards. The new Ciaz will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s position in the A3 premium sedan segment.

For pre-launch bookings, customers can take any of the following routes:

The New Ciaz can be booked with an initial payment of INR 11,000 at any of the 319 NEXA showrooms.

Customers can also E-Book the New Ciaz on www.nexaexperience.com.

As seen in the spy images, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift features a revised fascia with a new front bumper, redesigned headlamps with chrome inserts, new chrome grille, and chrome accents surrounding the fog lamps. The only evident update to the side is the new alloy wheel design while the rear gets refreshed tail lamps, and new rear bumper with chrome inserts.

Inside, the dashboard gets faux wood inlays, and an updated steering wheel which now features a cruise control button. The new instrument console also gets minor revisions, with the fuel indicator now placed right below the speedometer.

Image Source: Autoportal

Mechanical specifications will include an all new 1.5-litre petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre unit in its predecessor. Also on offer will be the 1.3-litre diesel unit, which will eventually be replaced by a new 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission options will most likely remain the same and unless Maruti Suzuki surprises us with a six-speed gearbox which was recently spotted on a Ertiga test mule, one can expect the same manual and automatic transmission options on the 2018 Ciaz Facelift.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed a launch date although with the bookings officially open, the new 2018 Ciaz should arrive in the coming weeks.