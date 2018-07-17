Hyundai Grand i10 To Receive A Price Hike From August 2018

While Hyundai is preparing to launch the Santro brand in the Indian market, the South Korean automotive manufacturer has announced a price hike on one of its products, the Grand i10. The hatchback will receive a price revision of upto 3%. The price hike, as communicated by Hyundai Motor India, is due to rise in input and material cost. The revised prices will be effective from August 2018.

Hyundai said in it’s official press release, “Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception today announced a price increase up to 3% on GRAND i10 due to increase in input and material costs. The revised prices will be implemented from August 2018.”

The Hyundai Grand i10, which currently retails from INR 4,73,900 for the 1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT Manual ERA to INR 7,50,968 lakh for the 1.2 U2 CRDi Manual Asta (ex-showroom Delhi), will receive a price hike between INR 14,217 and INR 22,530 depending on the variant.

The hatchback is available with two engine options – 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel and 1.2 Kappa Petrol. The 1,186cc U2 CRDi diesel engine is tuned to deliver 75 PS of power @ 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque between 1,750-2,250 rpm. The diesel engine is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1,197cc Kappa petrol engine, on the other hand delivers 83 PS of power @ 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque @ 4,000 rpm. The petrol engine is available with an option of 5-speed manual gearbox or 4-speed automatic transmission.