Suzuki Jimny SUV: Expected India Launch, Price, Specs, Features and All You Need to Know

The fourth generation of the Jimny could possibly make its way to India. With the old Maruti Suzuki SUV, the Gypsy still having such a faithful Fan cult, could the Jimny recreate the magic? We all could find out very soon. Here is all you need to know about the New 2018 Suzuki Jimny.

Available in the international market, The fourth generation Jimny follows a lineage of serious off roaders. The first generation Jimny debuted in 1970 and continued till 1981. It made a huge impact in the Global market giving it recognition in worldwide markets. The second generation which came out in 1981 was sold under various other names. The beloved Maruti Gypsy, which is still available in the Indian market, was, infact, a second generation Jimny. The third generation came out in 1998, and was missed out by the Indian market which has us even more excited for the fourth generation Jimny.

The exterior styling hits the right spot. A very basic boxy shape mixed with modern design gives the car a nice look. Certain styling cues inspired from the older generation Jimny’s are present on the latest model. Like the round headlamps and separate indicators from the first generation, the tail lights on the bumper remind us of the second generation Jimny. The horizontal slats in the front grille are reminiscent of the third generation.

Currently on sale in Japan at JPY 14,58,000 (Rs. 9.02 Lakh) for the base model Jimny XG, going up to JPY 20,19,600 (Rs. 12,49 Lakh) for the top-end Jimny Sierra JC variant, the Jimny features a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, Hill hold function, Hill Descent control, Lane Departure warning, ABS and ESC, Airbags and 4 wheel drive with a low range gearbox. The rear seats fold down individually for more boot space if required. However the Indian spec may miss out on a few features. Here is what we think the Indian spec will have:

The top of the line Jimny Sierra is most likely to be made available. Maruti has no current plans to launch the 3 door, short wheel base. To be made available in three trim variants; XG, XL and XC

The car will be powered by a Diesel motor. The 1462cc engine borrowed from the ciaz facelift with a 104 BHP and and 138 Nm of torque tune.

An optional Turbocharged 660cc 3 cylinder petrol engine will also be available.

Will come with the option of a five speed manual or a 4 speed automatic transmission.

Will feature a ladder chassis, the rear gets a 3-link rear suspension, unlike the Gypsy which has leaf springs.

A 4×4 Drivetrain will come as standard with a low ratio gearbox. Power goes to the rear wheel in 2 wheel drive mode.

At 210 mm the ground clearance is good and a turning radius of 4.9 meter is impressive.

The dimensions of the Jimny Sierra is 3,600 mm in length, 1,600 mm in width, and 1,715 mm in height, while the wheelbase is 2,250 mm.It is 300 mm longer and comes with flared wheel arches that extend its width by 125 mm compared to the normal Jimny.

With an approach angle of 36 degree, break-over angle of 28 degree and departure of 50 degree the Jimny can do some serious off-roading.

Interior will be plush, to come with automatic climate control, Touchscreen infotainment system and keyless entry, engine start/stop button, and automatic headlamps in top trim

Would be available by 2020 to 2021 at a base price of about INR 8 Lakh.

Apart from Japan, Assembly is done in Indonesia. India too could potentially have production started.

A interesting array of solid colours will be available.

Well, the Jimny definitely has us excited. We hope to see it come to our market, especially the three door short wheel base variant which has a special place in our hearts. Here’s a video which showcases of the Suzuki Jimny uploaded by the car maker.