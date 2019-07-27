Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Now Comes With A Factory Fitted CNG Kit

When Maruti Suzuki launched the brand new Ertiga MPV in the Indian market, it came with two fuel options and two engines to choose from. There was a brand new, 1.5-litre petrol motor on offer, which was earlier seen in the Ciaz sedan as well. Along with the new petrol motor, Maruti also offered the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDiS oil burner engine. Later on, the Indian manufacturer offered a brand new diesel engine, a larger 1.5-litre unit. However, for those who wanted to run their car on CNG, they had to rely on dealer fitted CNG kits, until now. The company has now launched the Ertiga MPV with a factory-fitted CNG kit for complete peace of mind.

The CNG kit would be available only in the VXi and Tour M variants of the MPV. The former, aimed towards buyers who would use the car personally, is priced at INR 8.88 Lakh, while the latter, aimed at fleet operators is priced at INR 8.83 Lakh. When compared to the petrol models, the CNG models cost INR 71,000 more. However, with the benefits of running a rather inexpensive fuel, combined with a high-efficiency figure of 26.20 km/kg, the additional cost would be recovered with continuous running. The CNG models also come with an auto fuel switch which automatically switches from CNG to petrol modes or vice versa. Interestingly, the CNG models do not come with Suzuki’s SHVS hybrid technology.

The 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine is tuned to generate 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque. However, when fed with CNG, there is a small drop in numbers. In CNG mode, the car generates 91 hp of peak power and 122 Nm of torque. Power goes to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission and unlike its petrol powered sibling, the CNG Ertiga does not get the option of having a 4-speed torque converter type automatic transmission. With the CNG powered model launched, Maruti Suzuki will soon be launching a new 6-seater crossover based on the Ertiga. Called the XL6, this new model would be making its debut next month.