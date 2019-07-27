Kawasaki W800 Street Launched! Priced At INR 7.99 Lakh

This new trend of having retro motorcycles has emerged in the Indian market right now. Manufacturers are going old school, but are blending modern technology like dual disc brakes and ABS to offer such retro products. The rather new Royal Enfield 650 twins fall in this segment, while giving homage to the older bikes of the brand, Triumph has a whole series of bikes, called the Bonneville, which fall in this category and some more. Japanese bike maker Kawasaki is the latest player to join the bandwagon with the brand new W800 Street retro cruiser which has been launched in the Indian market at a price of INR 7.99 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Powering the W800 is a 773cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC engine, that produces 47.5 hp at 6,500 rpm and 62.9 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the numbers do sound like that coming out of a proper retro bike, the bike comes with a modern slipper clutch for easier shifting. Other modern-day features on offer include LED illumination in the front and ABS supported by disc brakes at both ends.

The W800 comes with a telescopic suspension in the front while dual spring shock absorbers have been provided at the rear. Anchorage duties are done by a 320mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. The instrument console gets a twin-pod design, with one pod indicating the engine speed and one pod indicating the road speed. The bike does not get a fuel indicator but comes with a reserve warning light telling you when to fill up. 18-inch spoked wheels are provided at both ends of this bike.

The W800 Street would be offered only in a single colour option, metallic flat spark black/metallic matte graphite grey, in our market. This paint scheme, called, replaces most of the chrome bits we have seen on this bike in the past and gives it a rather stealthy look. Kawasaki also mentions that this bike would be offered in limited numbers and once that particular number is reached, the company shall close the bookings of the bike. They also mention that deliveries of this bike shall commence from mid-August. Stay tuned for more news on this retro Kawasaki.