Spy Video Captures The Upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly been planning to launch a new 6-seater variant of the Ertiga. This new MPV, which reportedly will be offered with 6 seats, and sportier aesthetics. Called the XL6 is scheduled to launch later in the month of August. Going by the premium appeal of the car, the car would very likely be sold through Maruti’s premium retail channel, Nexa. However, ahead of its launch, the car has been spied with black camouflage in the Gujarat, India. YouTube channel Auto Vikings has posted this video showcasing this car, do have a look.

Despite being based on the Ertiga MPV, the XL6 looks quite different from the former car. That said there are some similar body panels that can be seen on the car. The front end is completely redesigned and comes with new headlights. The centre of the grille appears to feature a black element in the centre which holds the Suzuki logo and extends to the sides of the grille. The LED DRLs of the car appears to be an extension of this design element. Sporty roof rails are also present on the car.

The interior spy shots reveal the seven-seater layout of the XL6. Just like the Ertiga, the XL6 will come with three rows of seating, however, the second row features two captain chairs instead of a bench. Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will come with an all-black interior, which looks more premium than that of the Ertiga. The video also reveals the touchscreen in the centre console, which looks very similar to the one offered in the Ertiga and one can expect it to come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, an automatic gear knob can also be seen in the car.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Celebrates The 4th Anniversary Of Its Premium Retail Channel, NEXA

The XL6 is expected to be offered with only a petrol engine since its launch. As the company announced earlier, it will be offering small diesel engines from its line up after the BS-VI emission norms are enforced. The XL6 could very well be the first petrol-only model in its line up. The car would use the same 1.5-litre 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of torque combined with the smart hybrid technology. More news on the XL6 as and when it is available. Linked below is the video showcasing the spy shots of this upcoming model, do have a look.