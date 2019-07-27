All-Electric Tesla Vehicles Could Come To India As Soon As 2020

With India experiencing an electric revolution of sorts, a number of manufacturers have plans to introduce all-electric vehicles in our market. Hyundai has kick-started this phenomenon with the new Kona SUV which was launched recently. Further ahead, we shall be offered the eZS SUV from MG as a competitor to the Kona and the premium Audi E-Tron, too would be on offer. Both these SUVs are will be launched before the end of the year. Tesla, a company that started this electric car revolution worldwide, is too, expected to make an entry to the Indian market. CEO of the American brand recently talked about the plans for entering the Indian market, suggesting all-electric Tesla vehicles would be on sale in India by the year 2020.

In a recent interaction with students from IIT Madras, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk said that Tesla cars may be seen on Indian roads as early as 2020. This is not the first time we have heard news of the company trying to make its way to India, Elon Musk had previously tweeted, “Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately.” Recently, he also showed his interest to expand Tesla across Asia and Africa, by tweeting, “Hopefully, partial presence in India, Africa & South America end of next year, with broader expansion in 2020.”

Recently, the Avishkar Hyperloop team from IIT Madras had participated in the finals of the ‘SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition 2019’ that was organised by the American Company. This is where the team of students from India asked Musk about his future plans for Tesla and by when would the company make its way in into the country. The Tesla CEO responded to the question by saying that the launch would probably take place in a year’s time and the cars would be seen cruising the Indian roads by the end of 2020. The Tesla CEO has been trying to enter the Indian market for a couple of years but has been unsuccessful so far. At the beginning of 2019, Musk had also tweeted saying that he would love to bring the Electric Car company to India in the year 2019 or 2020: “Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!”

Talking about the company, Tesla is an all-electric car manufacturing company that has learnt to associate with clean and green/eco-friendly cars. The company has revolutionised electric mobility across the world, with it’s Model S sedan. Although the first Tesla launched in the market was the Roadster, the Model S was what differentiated the brand as a company. Soon after the Model S, the Model X arrived, which proved to be one of the best 7-seater SUV’s in the market and offered what the Model S did but in a much larger body. The Model X comes with an option of as much as 7 seats and innovatively mind-blowing rear falcon doors. We really look forward to the entry of the automotive company to the Indian market and will keep you updated on all news surrounding this company. Below is a video of a rare Model X in Mumbai showing off its celebration mode, a quirky feature which the Model X is famously known for.