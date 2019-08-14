Maruti Suzuki Discontinues The 1.3 Diesel Motor On The Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer has already announced its plans to discontinue smaller diesel engines in its line up, when the upcoming BS-VI emission norms are put into effect. Currently, the manufacturer has two diesel motors on duty, a Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS unit and a rather new 1.5-litre oil burner. While the former engine has been offered across all cars of the brand, the latter 1.5-litre unit has remained exclusively with the Ertiga MPV and the Ciaz sedan. The Ertiga, however, had both these engines on offer, but the Indian car giant will not offer the smaller, 1.3-litre engine with this MPV anymore.

The Ertiga will now continue to be on sale with two, instead of three engine options. The 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol unit has been tuned to produce a maximum of 105 hp of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum twist. Paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, one can also get a four-speed torque converter with the car. This engine also happens to be BS-VI compliant, almost 9 months before the emission norms kick in. The other option is a diesel, a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged motor, tuned to produce 95 hp of peak power and 225 Nm of torque. This oil-burner comes with a manual gearbox only, and is very likely to face the axe when the new emission norms kick in from April 2020. Both these engines come paired with SHVS, Maruti’s mild-hybrid technology.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki will soon be offering a new car based on the Ertiga MPV. Called the XL6, this Ertiga based crossover will be offered in a six-seater configuration with some more premium touches. Talking about premium touches, from what has been revealed now, we can say that the car will be offered with a redesigned exterior, LED headlamps, premium all-black interiors and other premium features like cruise control. Moreover, reports also suggest that unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will only come with a petrol motor right from its launch. Maruti Suzuki will be selling this car through their premium Nexa outlet, and has already started taking bookings for the car ahead of its launch on the 20th of August.