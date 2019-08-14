Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Micro SUV Spied Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo as a concept vehicle, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso micro SUV is on the road to production ever since. This car would be serving those who are looking for a proper SUV like stance, with a rather tight budget. Rumoured to be launched around this festive season, the car has been spotted undergoing tests in the wild for the first time now. Have a look at this video posted on YouTube Channel ashwani which showcases the test mule wrapped in black camouflage, hiding design highlights and details of the production-ready model. Read ahead to know more about this upcoming model.

Unlike the likes of the Ignis, which look more like a hatchback on heels, the S-Presso has been designed to look like an SUV, and going by what we see in the video, it sure does deliver. The front end stands upright, and the car gets a non-existant overhang in the front. The side indicators are fender-mounted, instead of the mirror mounted norm most cars follow these days. Old school type door handles are also seen on the side of the car, which have almost vanished from the car scene these days. This test mule has steel wheels on, but going by the huge gap in the wheel arch, one can expect Maruti to offer decently sized alloy wheels with the car, at least in the top-end trim levels. The rear of the car also stand upright and looks rather simple and a bulb-lit tail light assembly can be seen.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Discontinues The 1.3 Diesel Motor On The Ertiga

Under the bonnet, the S-Presso is very likely to come with only a petrol motor. Given that the company has already announced that they will not have any diesel cars in the BS-VI emission norms era, it comes as no surprise. The most likely engine to be on offer is the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder motor which does duty on many other Maruti Suzuki vehicles. Tuned to develop a peak power of 83 hp of peak power and 113 Nm of torque, this motor is already complying with the new BS-VI norms in cars like the Swift and Baleno hatchbacks. Stay tuned for more news on this upcoming micro SUV, as and when available.