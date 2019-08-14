Renault Begins Production Of The Triber, To Be Launched On 28th August

French carmaker Renault will be launching a brand new product in the Indian market after quite some time. Called the Triber, this sub-4-metre car has been specifically designed for the Indian market. This car would be launched in the Indian market on the 28th of August. Preparing for its launch, Renault has already started production of this car in its plant in Chennai, preparing for on-time delivery of the car. The company has also announced that it will start taking bookings for this vehicle from the 17th of August across all its 350 dealerships in the country or even online. Interested customers need to pay a token amount of INR 11,000 to confirm their booking.

The Triber measures 3,990 mm in length, is 1,739 mm wide and stands 1,643 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. It tips the scales at 947 kg. Under the bonnet, Renault will offer the 999 cc, three-cylinder motor from the Kwid. This engine develops 72 PS of power at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. As standard, Renault would provide a 5-speed manual gearbox but the Easy-R AMT gearbox will also be offered. High-end variants will come with 15-inch wheels, wrapped in 185/65 section tyres while the lower variants will come with 14-inch wheels with 165/80 section tyres.

On the inside, one would come across a first in segment, digital instrument console. Also on offer would be a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the Triber is also loaded in terms of safety features. The car will get as many as four airbags in top trim levels, while safety kit like ABS, EBD, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, rear parking sensors and some more will come as standard.

“India is a key market for Groupe Renault. We have a clear objective and strategy to accelerate our expansion in India, by doubling the sales volume to 200,000 units annually over the next three years. Renault TRIBER will play an important role in our expansion plans and will set new benchmarks in terms of space and modularity. Renault TRIBER is targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment. Renault TRIBER brings to the fore the expertise of our thorough customer understanding, ingenious engineering capability, deep design expertise and strong manufacturing competencies. Renault TRIBER offers Renault’scontemporary design, modern features, unmatched space, roominess and versatility. With the opening of bookings on the 17th, we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Renault family,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India operations.