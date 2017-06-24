Home News Maruti Suzuki Baleno Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Mark Within 20 Months Since Its Launch
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Mark Within 20 Months Since Its Launch

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 24, 2017

There are over two lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchbacks rolling on the roads. Maruti Baleno has crossed the two lakh sales milestone within 20 months since its launch. The hatchback crossed the one lakh sales mark in one year since its launch. Commencement of production at the Gujarat plant helped the manufacturer deliver more cars, crossing the two lakh milestone within 20 months. The Baleno has been averaging sales of over 10,000 units since its launch in October 2015.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Right Profile

As a part of Government of India’s ‘Make-in-India’ mission, the Baleno is exclusively manufactured in India. Apart from Japan, the hatchback is exported to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America. The Maruti Baleno is available with three engine options in India : 1.0 liter BoosterJet petrol, 1.2 liter petrol and 1.3 liter diesel. In March 2017, Maruti Suzuki India marked its entry into the performance segment with the launch of Baleno RS. The Baleno RS brings to India Suzuki’s recent innovation – the 1.0 litre Boosterjet direct injection turbocharged engine. This engine is said to deliver 20% more power and 30% more torque than a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

June 24, 2017-Maruti-Suzuki-Baleno-RS-official-7-600x392.jpg

The hatchback comes equipped with features such as Apple Car Play, while the standard safety list includes dual airbags and ABS with EBD. Prices for the hatchback start from INR 5.15 lakh.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Side Profile
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Right Profile
