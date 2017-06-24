Jeep Compass Receives 1000 Bookings In 3 Days

Jeep India will launch the Compass compact SUV in the next few weeks. Ahead of its launch in the country, Jeep India recently announced that they had begun accepting bookings for the Compass. Now, it is learnt that the Compass has received a good response in terms of booking.

The Indian arm of Jeep ,through one of its social media channels, has revealed that they have received 1000 bookings in just three days of the company beginning to accept bookings. Customers can book the Jeep Compass against an amount of INR 50,000 through the company’s authorized dealerships or via the official Jeep India website.

The Jeep Compass will be available with two engine options: a 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine that will produce 160+ hp with 250 Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned capable of producing 170+ hp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a six speed manual transmission and a seven speed DCT automatic transmission.

To be manufactured at the company’s production facility in Ranjangaon, Pune, the Jeep Compass will be available in three trim levels: Sport, Longitude and Limited. A few highlights of the upcoming Jeep Compass will include a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system, capless fuel fill, electric parking brake, 60:40 rear split seats and a Select Terrain Traction Management System. Safety features on the model that will be offered as standard will include ABS, EBD, ESC, PBA, HSA, disc brakes on all four corners and dual airbags. For more details, you can check out our detailed review of the Jeep Compass.