Samsung India Launches Nationwide Campaign To Promote Road Safety

Samsung India has pledged its support to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ drive to reduce road accidents, especially those that happen due to irresponsible usage of mobile phones, including taking selfies on the road. A nationwide campaign ‘Safe India’ to sensitize people about responsible use of mobile phones while on the road was unveiled. The new campaign film, #SafeIndia, seeks to make people aware about the dangers of taking a selfie while driving.

In India, one road accident fatality happens every four minutes. Not only does the country have the highest number of road accidents globally, according to a report by Carnegie Mellon University, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi and National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, the country accounts for over 50% of selfie-related fatalities in the world.

Safe mobility apps from Samsung such as S bike mode, Car Mode and Walk Mode promote responsible usage of mobile phones on the road and are a part of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ initiative. These apps have been developed at Samsung India’s R&D centres in Bangalore and Noida and are based on Indian consumer insights.