Maruti Alto 800 Gets Enhanced with Maruti Genuine Accessories

Once you buy a car, you always have the option of personalising it with a whole bunch of accessories available in the market. While you have the option of going for rather inexpensive accessories available outside of showrooms but then you do compromise on a huge number of things. Firstly, when a manufacturer themselves offer an accessory, it is made sure that the quality is up to the standards of the vehicle they are selling. Moreover, the manufacturer also does enough research and development to make sure that any component does not interfere with the functioning of the car and does not become a safety hazard for the occupants of the car and even other road users. So if you decide to accessorise a car, do consider getting genuine accessories straight from the OEM, just like the Alto 800, shown in the video linked below.

This particular Alto 800 comes with a number of accessories fitted on to it, perhaps by the dealer itself to showcase to potential customers. The video showcases all the accessories and mentioned below are the prices of some of them, do have a look.

Seat Covers – INR 4,690

Mats – INR 1,090

Mud Flaps – INR 350

STG Cover – INR 510

Front Grille Chrome – INR 490

RPAS – INR 2,019

Tail Lamp Garnish – INR 490

Body Graphics – INR 1,990

Music System – INR 5,990

Sony Speakers – INR 2,205

To be launched soon in a refreshed avatar, the Maruti Alto 800 is an entry-level hatchback competing against the likes of the Renault Kwid. Despite the heavy cosmetic changes, the mechanicals of the new model shall remain the same. This little hatchback will use the 800cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver a peak power of 48 hp and maximum twist of 69 Nm. The peak power comes in at 6,000 rpm while the maximum torque figure is obtained at 3,500 rpm. Married to a 5-speed stick shift, this car delivers an astonishing, ARAI claimed 24.7 km for every litre of fuel it sips. Stay tuned for detailed coverage of the new 2019 model of the Alto, and do have a look at this video showcasing most of the Maruti Genuine accessories.