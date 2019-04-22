Refreshed Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 To Be Launched Soon

To comply with new government regulations, Maruti Suzuki has decided to launch a new facelifted version of the Alto 800. Maruti has already started shipping the new 2019 Alto 800 to its dealerships across the country. The new model gets some safety upgrades to meet the new norms. The updated version of the Alto 800 is now available for bookings at select dealerships across the country, while Maruti is yet to make an announcement on the launch date of this vehicle.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is loaded with a bunch of new safety equipment like ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, a seatbelt reminder for the front seats and dual front airbags on the top variant. To match the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 145 safety regulations, Maruti has made sure the new Alto 800 won’t disappoint. Just like the new Alto K10, the new Alto 800 also promises to be an excellent budget offering and one of the best in the 800cc segment.

A few things have changed in terms of styling, where the front bumper now gets a new bigger grille with large air intakes to improve engine cooling and ventilation. The headlamps remain mostly unchanged and the taillights get a minor tweak. The ‘Alto 800’ badge is now replaced with a more subtle and simple ‘Alto’ badge. The interior of the new Alto 800 now gets a fresh dual-tone dashboard and upholstery, while the steering wheel, dashboard design and gear lever look pretty similar to the Alto K10. The instrument console and driving dynamics have been retained from the previous model. The base variant will be getting an audio system that will offer USB and AUX connectivity, while the top variant is expected to get a more advanced multimedia system with Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2019 Alto retains the previous 800cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine which produces 48 HP at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Mechanically, the Alto 800 remains completely unchanged. While the prices of the new 2019 Alto 800 have not been revealed yet, the car is likely to be priced a bit higher than its previous model. However, this is a final update before an all-new model will be introduced later, which will meet the upcoming BS VI and safety norms.