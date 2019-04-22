Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets A New 1.2 Litre Dualjet, Smart Hybrid BS VI Petrol Engine

One of India’s best selling hatchbacks, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is all set to become one of India’s first BSVI ready cars. It will now be available with a new 1.2-litre Dualjet, Dual VVT BS VI engine, which will be paired with Smart Hybrid technology. The new BS VI compliant Baleno (Petrol) with Smart Hybrid will soon be available at NEXA showrooms across the country. Apart from improved fuel efficiency, technological advancements also reduce vehicular emissions. Existing 1.2L VVT petrol engine variants will also be BS VI compliant and available in all manual gearbox variants along with a CVT. The Smart Hybrid technology with Li-ion battery will be offered in two variants of Baleno: Zeta (INR 7.25 Lakh) & Delta (INR 7.86 lakh). Both prices are Ex-showroom, Delhi.

The BS VI compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions. BS VI norms also enforce a stringent limit on Non-Methane Hydrocarbons (NMHC) emissions. The BS VI norms ensure a substantial increase in the durability of the exhaust after-treatment system. In order to achieve this stringent emission regulation requirement, the company has upgraded both engine hardware & software along with the exhaust system. The Engine control software has been upgraded for more precise fuel injection control using various onboard sensors to ensure cleaner and durable emission control.

One of the smoothest and free-revving engines out there, the 1.2-litre, Dualjet, Dual VVT motor is now rated for fuel efficiency of 23.87 km/l! Paired with a Lithium-ion battery, the motor now gets a Torque assist function, where the energy stored in the battery assists during acceleration, delivering optimal performance without compromising on fuel efficiency. The Baleno now also gets an Idle start-stop function, where the engine automatically stops when idle and silently starts when the optimal conditions are met. Finally, brake energy regeneration harnesses energy from the brakes when the vehicle decelerates and the Smart Hybrid technology then intelligently charges the batteries which in turn assist the engine’s idle start-stop and the torque assist functions.

Introducing the BS VI compliant Baleno with Smart Hybrid, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said “Baleno has been a blockbuster car from day one. We have over 5.5 lakh happy Baleno customers since its launch in 2015 and sold more than 2 lakh units in the last fiscal year. We recently upgraded Baleno with latest design and technology. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment-friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same. We are confident that the premium hatchback Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers.”