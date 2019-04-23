Audi Inaugurates a New Service Workshop in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Often, it is not buying but maintaining the car which needs to be given a higher priority. With no skilled technicians to keep the oily bits of working order, any car would not be able to survive the harsh conditions our country has to offer. German luxury brand, Audi, does realise this and has brought a service centre to the city of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, even before they brought a showroom to sell their cars. Owners of cars with four rings in the city can now ensure that skilled, Audi certified technicians take care of their cars and keep them in running order for years to come.

The newly opened service facility is spread over a total area of 9,600 sqft. The workshop has a capacity to service 14 cars per day in a single shift on a total of 7 bays and houses exclusive state-of-the-art service and body shop facilities, along with a customer experience zone. The technicians are specially trained by Audi to ensure a smooth service of Audi vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet the Audi standards. This new service facility will further strengthen the brand’s commitment to customers in Andhra Pradesh and Southern India, and will also lead the brand’s ‘Service First Promise’ by entering the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India.

“The customer is at the core of what we do at Audi and we are committed to having a customer as part of the Audi family. They should stay with the brand once they join the Audi brand and for that, service is as important as product excellence. The ‘Workshop First’ strategy, which focuses on customer’s service needs right from the Day 1 is a strategic approach to our network strategy by offering our customers easy access to world-class service facilities that the brand Audi stands for globally. The Audi Service Vijayawada facility will further consolidate our commitment towards providing exceptional service to our customers in this region. Creating additional touchpoints for delivering service is a clear activity and commitment towards customer centricity as we go to where the market and where customers require us to be. Our philosophy of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ is not just about advancement, but also about perfection, we strive for in our service standards. With Audi Service Vijayawada, we are expanding our network in the southern region and consolidating our commitment towards giving the best luxury experience to our customers in this region,” said Mr Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

Also Read: Audi India Announces ‘Gear Up For The Summer’ Service Campaign

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, Audi Service Vijayawada said “The new service facility in Vijayawada will abide by the promise of offering the best luxury experience in line with the perfection that Audi brand stands for. We are looking forward to delighting our customers with this new service facility in the region around Vijayawada.”