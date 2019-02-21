Mahindra XUV300 TV Commercial Is Out

Launched exactly a week ago, the Mahindra XUV300 has been priced between INR 7.9 to INR 11.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom). Available with two engines – a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel, both motors boast about their class leading torque output of 200 Nm and 200 Nm respectively. No wonder, Mahindra has been harping on the fun-to-drive aspect of this compact SUV and its new TVC talks about just that. It isn’t as appealing to the enthusiast as the AV which featured Gaurav Gill though.

Also Read: Rally Champ Gaurav Gill Takes The New Mahindra XUV 300 For A Crazy Spin

Coming back to the XUV300, it is available in four variants – W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O). Even the base variant comes equipped with four disc brakes, ABS with EBD, dual airbags and LED tail lights as standard. Since they talk about setting the roads on fire, it’s not that just some variants of the XUV300 will do that. The W4 also gets the Steering mode button which lets the driver pick between, Normal, Comfort and Sports. For those who were disappointed about the unavailability of a clutch-less choice, an AMT version is in the works and will be introduced soon. Besides, an all-electric XUV300 is being readied (codename S210) and will be out in the year 2020.

The Mahindra XUV300 is offered in a total of six colours – Aquamarine, Red, Orange, Black, Silver and White. A dual-tone option where the roof comes in a contrasting white finish with either Red or Aquamarine is also available. Mahindra is also working on the next-gen Thar which will be bigger, wider and more modern than the current example. It will also be powered by a new, more efficient engine and will get safety technologies which will be required to make it get through the upcoming regulations.

Apart from that, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio and XUV500 are also being worked upon and will be thoroughly modern machines, in comparison to the existing model. The Mahindra XUV 500, like the XUV300 and the Alturas G4, could be based on the recently revealed 2019 Ssangyong Korando, which will be showcased at the upcoming 2019 Geneva Motor Show. We’ll bring you more updates on all that and more. Until then, stay tuned!