2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India At INR 10.55 Lakh

After launching the FZ Version 3.0 last month and updating their lineup with ABS and a combined braking system for their gearless scooters, Yamaha India has turned attention to the other end of the spectrum. The 2019 Yamaha MT-09 has been launched in India at a price of INR 10.55 lakh, which is INR 16,000 more than the model it replaces. Equipped with an 847 cc, 3-cylinder engine, this street-naked would be up against the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple in the Indian market. This bike maker also has plans to introduce the MT-15 in the Indian market, a naked variant of the R15 sports bike, next month.

An aggressive looking motorcycle, the MT-09 flaunts its mean looking face which attempts for this bike to gain entry in the Transformers franchise. Don’t believe us? Check the bike’s logo. Apart from the looks, the bike also comes loaded with the latest equipment. The list includes a quick shifter, which works both directions and is the same as the one seen on the YZF-R1 sports bike. Helping the rider further is an assist and slipper clutch which makes sure the bike stays stable even if one dances down the gearbox like a ghost. The bike also gives the rider an option to change the fuel map of the engine according to the conditions of the road, which works in tandem with the traction control system.

The bike comes with an adjustable shock absorber up front, which measures 41 mm in diameter and uses an upside-down setup. At the rear is a monoshock which too comes with various levels of adjustment. Anchorage duties are performed by a set of 298 mm discs in the front and a single, 245 mm disc at the rear. At the heart of this bike is an 847 cc, liquid cooled, three-cylinder engine. This engine is rated to generate 115 hp and 87.5 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission that transfers all the power to the rear wheel. Tipping the scales at 193 kg (wet) the Yamaha is a light vehicle and comes with a 14-litre fuel tank. The bike is now available in three colour options – Yamaha Blu, Night Fluo (new for 2019) and Tech Black.