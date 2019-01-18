VIDEO: Rally Champ Gaurav Gill Takes The New Mahindra XUV 300 For A Crazy Spin

The Mahindra XUV 300 is all set for its debut in the Indian market on the 14th of February, 2019. A feature-packed compact SUV which will be pitted against established competitors, the XUV 300 is loaded with kit. To be priced between INR 8 – 12 lakh, the baby XUV gets first-in-class features like LED tail lamps, Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, and all 4 Power windows, standard across variants. Things like dual-zone aircon, 7 airbags, a sunroof, and premium bits in the cabin will be offered on top-spec variants.

Promising to be fun to drive, the XUV 300 will be powered by petrol and diesel engines. The former will be a 1.2-litre motor, while the latter will be a 1.5-litre unit. Both engines will crank out class-leading torque figures of 200 Nm & 300 Nm, respectively. And it does appear to stick to that promise in this video, where champion rally driver Gaurav Gill takes it for a mad spin across an airstrip and then off the road.

All the features aside, the Mahindra XUV 300 also boasts of class-leading width and wheelbase in its segment, which points towards a really spacious cabin. The Ssangyong Tivoli based SUV will be available in 3 variants – (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8) (O) which will offer all the bells and whistles. Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV 300 will take on the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Maruti Brezza, the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Creta among others.

For the uninitiated, Gaurav Gill is a multiple time Asia-Pacific Rally Champion. He also competed recently in the WRC 2 category at the World Rally Championship and has been a regular on the podium at the Indian National Rally Championship. We’ll bring you more updates on this upcoming SUV in the run up to its launch. Until then, stay tuned for the latest from the auto world.