Mahindra XUV300 Variant Prices and Features
With the new Mahindra XUV300 out, we now have a price bracket to place this car in. With a base price of INR 7.9 Lakh and INR 8.49 Lakh. With the car, you get two engine options – 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. The petrol motor generates a healthy 110 hp and 200 Nm of twist whereas the oil burner puts out 115 hp and 300 Nm torque. Both these motors are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT gearbox is currently in the works. Apart from the two engines, customers have a total of 4 variants to choose from – W4, W6, W8 and W8(O). Here is a breakdown of every variant, with its price and features on offer.
|Mahindra XUV300 Variant
|Petrol Price
|Diesel Price
|Mahindra XUV300 W4
|INR 7.9 Lakh
|8.49 Lakh
|Mahindra XUV300 W6
|INR 8.75 Lakh
|INR 9.30 Lakh
|Mahindra XUV300 W8
|INR 10.25 Lakh
|10.80 Lakh
|Mahindra XUV300 W8(O)
|INR 11.44 Lakh
|11.99 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 W4
The entry-level variant of the XUV300 retails at INR 7.9 Lakh for the petrol and 8.49 Lakh for the diesel. Here are the features you get with this model:
- Audio system with 4 speakers for the diesel variant
- Electric adjustable ORVMs
- Electric tailgate release
- Gear shift indicator
- Steering modes
- 16-inch steel wheels
- Dual airbags
- ABS with EBD
- LED Taillamps
- Disc brakes on all four wheels
Mahindra XUV300 W6
A bit more equipped than the W4 variant, the W6 model has priced at INR 8.75 Lakh for the petrol and INR 9.30 Lakh for the diesel. Along with the features offered with the W4 model, you also get:
- Keyless entry
- Steering mounted audio controls
- Wheel caps
- Black roof rails
- Rear spoiler with high mounted stop lamp
- Chrome garnish on the bumper
Mahindra XUV300 W8
The petrol engine would set you back by INR 10.25 Lakh and the Diesel will cost you INR 10.80 Lakh. For this kind of money, you get the following features, including the ones available in the W6 variant:
- Keyless entry and go
- 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Two tweeters
- ESP with hill hold assist and rollover mitigation
- Micro-hybrid technology
- Dual zone climate control
- Ambient lighting (mood lighting)
- Heated mirrors
- Projector headlamps
- LED DRLs
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Front and rear faux skid plates
- ORVMS mounted LED turn indicators
Mahindra XUV300 W8(O)
The top of the line variant of the XUV300 comes in at INR 11.44 Lakh for the petrol and INR 11.99 Lakh for the diesel. This fully loaded model, apart from the features available in the w8 variant, offers:
- Knee and side airbags
- Leatherette upholstery
- Auto inner RVM
- Tyre pressure and temperature monitoring system
- Front parking sensors
- 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
- The front tyre position indicator
- Sunroof
- Automatic inner RVMs
- Auto headlamps and wipers
- Cruise control
To be offered in a total of six shades(Blue, Red, Orange, Black, Silver and White), and some dual tone options as well, the Mahindra XUV300 is a complete package. Up against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the XUV300 is surely a threat to their market share. Stay tuned for more news on this new offering and do watch our video explaining the variant wise pricing of the car.