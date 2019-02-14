Mahindra XUV300 Variant Prices and Features

With the new Mahindra XUV300 out, we now have a price bracket to place this car in. With a base price of INR 7.9 Lakh and INR 8.49 Lakh. With the car, you get two engine options – 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. The petrol motor generates a healthy 110 hp and 200 Nm of twist whereas the oil burner puts out 115 hp and 300 Nm torque. Both these motors are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT gearbox is currently in the works. Apart from the two engines, customers have a total of 4 variants to choose from – W4, W6, W8 and W8(O). Here is a breakdown of every variant, with its price and features on offer.

XUV300 Variant Prices Mahindra XUV300 Variant Petrol Price Diesel Price Mahindra XUV300 W4 INR 7.9 Lakh 8.49 Lakh Mahindra XUV300 W6 INR 8.75 Lakh INR 9.30 Lakh Mahindra XUV300 W8 INR 10.25 Lakh 10.80 Lakh Mahindra XUV300 W8(O) INR 11.44 Lakh 11.99 Lakh

Mahindra XUV300 W4

The entry-level variant of the XUV300 retails at INR 7.9 Lakh for the petrol and 8.49 Lakh for the diesel. Here are the features you get with this model:

Audio system with 4 speakers for the diesel variant

Electric adjustable ORVMs

Electric tailgate release

Gear shift indicator

Steering modes

16-inch steel wheels

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

LED Taillamps

Disc brakes on all four wheels

Mahindra XUV300 W6

A bit more equipped than the W4 variant, the W6 model has priced at INR 8.75 Lakh for the petrol and INR 9.30 Lakh for the diesel. Along with the features offered with the W4 model, you also get:

Keyless entry

Steering mounted audio controls

Wheel caps

Black roof rails

Rear spoiler with high mounted stop lamp

Chrome garnish on the bumper

Mahindra XUV300 W8

The petrol engine would set you back by INR 10.25 Lakh and the Diesel will cost you INR 10.80 Lakh. For this kind of money, you get the following features, including the ones available in the W6 variant:

Keyless entry and go

7-inch touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Two tweeters

ESP with hill hold assist and rollover mitigation

Micro-hybrid technology

Dual zone climate control

Ambient lighting (mood lighting)

Heated mirrors

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

17-inch alloy wheels

Front and rear faux skid plates

ORVMS mounted LED turn indicators

Mahindra XUV300 W8(O)

The top of the line variant of the XUV300 comes in at INR 11.44 Lakh for the petrol and INR 11.99 Lakh for the diesel. This fully loaded model, apart from the features available in the w8 variant, offers:

Knee and side airbags

Leatherette upholstery

Auto inner RVM

Tyre pressure and temperature monitoring system

Front parking sensors

17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

The front tyre position indicator

Sunroof

Automatic inner RVMs

Auto headlamps and wipers

Cruise control

To be offered in a total of six shades(Blue, Red, Orange, Black, Silver and White), and some dual tone options as well, the Mahindra XUV300 is a complete package. Up against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the XUV300 is surely a threat to their market share. Stay tuned for more news on this new offering and do watch our video explaining the variant wise pricing of the car.