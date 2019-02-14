Mahindra XUV300 Accessories – Official List

Mahindra’s latest offering, the XUV300 has been launched at a very attractive price. With prices starting from INR 7.9 Lakh for the entry-level petrol variant and INR 8.49 Lakh for the entry-level diesel. Offering quite a few segment-first-features, the new XUV300 can be taken up a few notches with a host of accessories that the Indian carmaker is offering with this compact SUV. Here is a look at the accessories available with this newly launched SUV, which would make your standard XUV300 stand out in the crowd.

XUV300 Exterior Accessories

On the outside, the XUV300 can be given a much more premium appeal, courtesy of some chrome accents on offer. This shiny material can enhance the appearance of your:

Headlamps

The front grille

Fenders

Tail lamps

Back door

Rear bumper and some more sports.

The bumpers can also be given a more aggressive look with a plastic extension, adding more substance to the front fascia. Customers can also get a roof carrier, for when there is a need to carry more luggage. A range of wheel caps of different designs and an alloy wheel are also available as an accessory.

XUV300 Interior Accessories

The insides of the XUV300 can be accessorised to the maximum to quite some extent. The seats can be upholstered in different materials, with different themes on offer. Included are a selection of perforated and quilted leathers, keeping your seats safe and clean. The various styles of seat covers on offer are:

Genuine Leather + Vinyl black

OE Design Vinyl

Quilted Vinyl in tan or grey

quilted + Thematic insert

Perforated leather with piping

Perforated Vinyl + Thematic insert

Three different types of door sills are on offer too, one finished in aluminium, an illuminated one and a stainless steel one. A Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel is on offer as well. Customers can also obtain floor mats of different materials and designs along with a floor lamination if they so wish. Other utility items offered are a trash can, coat hook, and some more.

XUV300 Tech Accessories

Driving the XUV300 into the 21st century is a bunch of tech accessories. These accessories include a heads up display system, which would project crucial information on the windscreen so that the driver does not need to take eyes off the road. A rear entertainment system is also on offer, which integrates a screen in the front passenger headrest. Other tech accessories on offer are:

Front parking sensors

Fog lamps

LED reflectors

Chiller box

LED DRLs

GPS tracker

Tyre inflator

TPMS

Car inverter

Mobile charger

Reverse camera/sensors

Reading lamp

Longe lighting

Also Read: All The Segment-First Features Of The Mahindra XUV 300

Apart from these, Mahindra will also offer other stuff for your car. Things like car perfumes, vacuum cleaner, idol frames, cushions and a lot more are on offer with this car. These accessories will give your XUV300 the right amount of additional oomph and add a unique personalised touch to the vehicle. Do ask your dealer to provide you with more insight on these accessories. Here is a video, further explaining the accessories on offer with this car.