Mahindra XUV 300 Comes out to Play in the Open

The Mahindra XUV 300 or better known by its codename, S201, is set to be launched very soon in the Indian market. Based on the successful SsangYong Tivoli platform, the sub-4-metre SUV will be going against the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Tata Nexon when it will be launched in February this year. At the name reveal ceremony of the car we saw some initial studio shot images of the car and we also have showcased some spy shots of the test mule undergoing tests on various roads. This time, however, we bring you a fresh new image of the car which was uploaded on the Instagram account of Gaurav Gill.

The car was out being shot for an advertisement campaign for Mahindra and Mahindra. The car in this image sports a beautiful dark green shade and looks very neat in the images. We also notice the dual tone ORVMs which get a black treatment on the lower half and a body colour matching cover on top. The blinkers for the side indicators are also integrated into the ORVMs. The large 17-inch alloy wheels give the car a very nice stance and the large wheel arches look quite aggressive.

This SUV will be loaded with features on the inside and is expected to be the most premium offering in this segment. The top end trims will come loaded with features like a first in the class dual-zone climate control system, an electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system and much more, all wrapped in a premium looking package. Keeping the occupants safe in case of a mishap seems to be Mahindra’s top priority as the XUV 300 will offer as much as 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, 4-disc brakes and ISOFIX child seats anchorage. The starting price of the car is expected to be around the INR 8 Lakh mark. Stay tuned for more information on the car as and when it comes out.

