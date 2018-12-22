Mercedes Benz to Enter the MPV Segment with the New V-Class; To be Launched on 24th January 2019

The MPV segment in the country is on a rapid rise. Our market has a lot of options to cater to the MPV buyer. However, a proper premium level offering has always been missed in our market. Observing the market trends for quite some time now, Mercedes is now bringing the V-Class MPV to our market. On sale since 2014 internationally, we shall get the car in our market from the 24th of January, 2019. The current generation V-Class is available in two configurations, a standard wheelbase version which measures 5,140 mm in length and a longer variant which measures 5,370 mm. It is very likely that the longer car will be made available in the Indian market.

The V-Class comes with a 7 or 8 seat configuration. Moreover, the middle row seats can rotate 180-degrees so that the passenger can face each other. The car will be made available as a CBU but instead of being made in Germany, the cars will be made in Spain. The reason for doing this is to bring the cost down as CBUs attract heavy taxes and import duties in our country. If the demand is high enough, Mercedes may even consider local manufacturing of the MPV. The price of this MPV is expected to be in the INR 75 Lakh to INR 80 Lakh price bracket.

The Indian spec model is expected to come with one engine option only. The successful OM654 diesel motor does duty on the new C-class and the new E-Class All-Terrain. The 4-cylinder oil burner will be tuned to deliver 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Moreover, equipped with a diesel particulate filter (DPF), a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) unit and an AdBlue tank the engine meets the stringent BS VI norms even with existing BS IV fuel. Stay tuned for more updates on this luxurious MPV.

