Polaris Inaugurates Their 85th Experience Zone

Good news for the adrenaline enthusiasts in the country, Polaris the maker of a variety of off-road vehicles has inaugurated the 85th Polaris Experience Zone in the country. Located in the Palampur region of the country, this area is spread around 49 acres. This adventure park is located in Raipur tea state PO Thakurdwara in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. Customers can not only choose from the range of Polaris vehicles on a dirt track but the enthusiasts can experience rides at Pine forest trails & Tea tasting at one of most advanced and innovative tea manufacturing units while covering the long trails. Moreover, During the tea plucking season (April – October) customers can have a 360-degree hands-on experience on plucking the tea buds to sipping a hot cup of Orthodox tea.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt.Ltd., said, “This milestone reflects that the off-roading culture in India is at a rising trend and we are geared up to provide an unmatched experience to adventure sports enthusiasts. The Himalayan Adrenaline will exhibit the exciting range of world-leading Polaris vehicles for hard-core enthusiasts. The PEZ concept is a perfect blend of pleasure and business. It not only acts as an arena for people to experience an off-road riding adventure but also provides a business opportunity for entrepreneurs, amusement park owners and corporate tycoons looking for adventure as a vertical.”

Speaking during the inauguration, Mr Mayur Sud, Owner, Himalayan Adrenaline said, “HimalayanAdrenaline is an important milestone in our effort to create a flourishing off-roading experience for enthusiasts. With an amazing fleet of world-leading Polaris ATVs, the hardcore adventure enthusiasts can experience the thrill of off-roading on our track which traverses through a tea estate along with a stream crossing and exciting hurdles. Polaris RZR is a star attraction world over and you can get a chance to ride the same here. In this new facility, we will be catering to all levels of off-road enthusiasts and ensuring high levels of fun and adventure quotients.”

