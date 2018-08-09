Mahindra S201 India Launch Reportedly Scheduled In January 2019

Mahindra & Mahindra recently announced the product name of its upcoming MPV. Codenamed U321, the new MPV will be called the Marazzo in production form and is expected to arrive in September 2018. The Marazzo will be accompanied by another product during the festive season which will most likely the Mahindra badged SsangYong Rexton that has been codenamed Y400.

Now, new reports suggest that the car maker is preparing for another launch that will follow the aforementioned products. Mahindra & Mahindra reportedly plans to launch a new vehicle in January 2019. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra confirmed that the Company is entering its product introduction season. He further added that the car maker will launch two new products before the festive season, one of which is the Marazzo, reports The Hindu.

Goenka said, “Mahindra is entering its product introduction season and two auto launches have been planned before the festive season including Marazzo and one in January, 2019.”

With the Marazzo and the Y400 (Mahindra badged Rexton) out of the way, there’s only one product that has been seen time and again through the spy images, the S201.

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Mahindra S201 will feature a touchscreen infotainment system, and a Push Start/Stop button. The gear-stick also reveals that the S201 will feature a six-speed gearbox.

The S201 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. Expect the prices to hover between INR 7-9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. The new vehicle will share its proportions and most of the body with the Ssangyong Tivoli, which is the donor model, however, there will be some changes to bring it in line with the Mahindra ethos.

Interior are expected to feature premium features such as touchscreen infotainment system which will most likely be Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible.

Mechanical specifications are scarce although rumours suggest that the compact SUV will gets a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol and 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder diesel engines. The petrol powered version will gets a maximum power output of 140PS while the oil burner will be tuned for 100PS.

Check out more images of the Mahindra S201 below: