BMW Group Inaugurates First Dealership With BMW, MINI And BMW Motorrad Under One Roof

BMW India has announced the opening of Krishna Automobiles, its first integrated dealership facility for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad in Chandigarh. The new Krishna Automobiles facility is located at 125 Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh. The dealership is headed by Satchit Passi, Dealer Principal, Krishna Automobiles. Krishna Automobiles represents BMW India with another sales and service outlet in Ludhiana.

BMW Facility NEXT is an integrated dealership facility concept designed to present BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad to customers at a single location. Spread over a total area of 50,500 sq. ft., the dealership facility is aimed to deliver high quality standards in all processes of Service, Spare-parts and Business Systems to ensure that customers receive best-in-class post sales ownership experience.

The BMW showroom has a seven car display and a four car display zone for BMW Premium Selection cars. The MINI showroom features a three car display along with display of MINI Lifestyle and Accessories. The BMW Motorrad area will showcase 12 motorcycles along with exciting lifestyle merchandise and accessories.

The dealership also offers attractive financial solutions through BMW Financial Services India, MINI Financial Services India and BMW Motorrad Financial Services India. Customers can avail attractive finance and insurance options for the products of their choice.

Speaking about the dealership, Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India said that the BMW Facility NEXT Concept is the Company’s view of how retail will shape and play a crucial role in the brand’s interaction with the customers.