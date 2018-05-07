SPIED: Mahindra S201 Compact SUV Expected India Launch Date, Prices, Details, Features, Tech Specs, and Images

Update2: Motoroids reader, Prashoy spotted the base variant of the compact SUV somewhere in Tamil Nadu. The S201, as seen in the spy images, sports steel wheels and misses the rear wiper which hints that it is the lower variant of the compact SUV.

Previously, the S201 was spotted with production spec components like the tail light and allow wheels.

Aimed to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, the new Mahindra compact SUV, codenamed S201 is expected to arrive in the Indian market in 2018. We may see the first glimpse of the compact SUV at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi while the launch may happen in the second half of the year. While we wait for any official details, here’s what we know about the Mahindra S201 Compact SUV.

Update1 : Motoroids reader and fan Balamurali RB has shared fresh new spy images of the Mahindra S201 compact SUV. The vehicle was caught testing near Tumkur toll plaza. The spied vehicle is the base variant, evident by the fact that it has steel rims and some very basic looking headlamps. Mahindra seems keen on launching the S201 at an attractive price, and take on the likes of the Brezza and Nexon which have been quietly nibbling at its market share in the compact SUV segment.

The new vehicle will share its proportions and most of the body with the Ssangyong Tivoli, which is the donor model, however, there will be some changes to bring it in line with the Mahindra ethos. The projector headlamps seen on the Tivoli have given way to a simple halogen bulb and reflector setup in the base variant of the car. The more expensive version may get projectors with DRLs though.

At the rear, the vehicle gets wide haunches, wide tyres, and a big bumper with a high loading lip. The S201 test mule was draped in heavy camouflage with faux tail-lamps. While the vehicle seems to be watered down in terms of exterior appearance, clear similarities can be seen between the test mule and the Tivoli with side profile and the shape of the windows being an exact replica of the Tivoli. The radiator grille will likely remain slim as the original vehicle, though it’ll be slightly wider than the one on the Tivoli. The test vehicle gets plastic undercladding running all around along with high ground clearance and a very square, boxy, SUV-ish appearance to underline its go-anywhere capability.

Mahindra S201 Expected Prices

As aforementioned, the Mahindra S201 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport so expect the prices to hover between INR 7-9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model.

Mahindra S201 Expected Launch Date

We will most probably see the new S201, along with rest of the 2018 Mahindra line-up, at the upcoming Auto Expo in Delhi. The India launch will most likely take place in the second half of 2018.

Mahindra S201 Features and Details

The Mahindra S201 will share its underpinnings with SsangYong Tivoli. Mahindra S201 may also borrow styling cues from the SsangYong compact SUV although with the character of its own big SUVs such as the XUV500 and the Scorpio such as the trademark grille and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The compact SUV will most likely arrive in five-seater version while a seven-seater version will follow it later.

Interior are expected to feature premium features such as touchscreen infotainment system which will most likely be Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible, rain sensing wipers, and a sunroof.

Mahindra S201 Engine and Performance

While the details are scarce and we’d most likely get concrete data once the vehicle is unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, rumours suggest that the compact SUV will gets a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol and 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder diesel engines. The petrol powered version will gets a maximum power output of 140PS while the oil burner will be tuned for 100PS. Both variants are expected to receive manual and automatic transmission options.

Mahindra S201 Safety

Safety net is expected to comprise of dual airbags, and ABS as standard.

Mahindra S201 Technical Specifications

Petrol Engine:

Displacement: 1,198cc

Number Of Cylinders: Three

Maximum Power: 140 PS

Transmission: Manual or Automatic

Diesel Engine

Displacement: 1,498cc

Number Of Cylinders: Three

Maximum Power: 100 PS

Transmission: Manual or Automatic

Mahindra S201 Video

Check out the S201 along with rest of the 2018 Mahindra Line-Up in the video below:

Note: Images of SsangYong Tivoli used for representation purpose only

