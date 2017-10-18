Land Rover ‘Nervous’ About Revealing New Concepts Thanks To Chinese Copycats

We haven’t really seen many concepts from Land Rover over the past few years and the reason isn’t that surprising — Chinese Copycats.

Some Chinese automobile manufacturers are renowned for notoriously copying designs of global brands such as Range Rover, Volkswagen and even exotics like Lamborghini. What’s even worse is the fact that these products are proudly showcased at China’s international automobile show, the Shanghai Motor Show. To shed some light, let us walk you through the list of some of the victims of Chinese Copycats:

In fact, Jiangling Motors, the Company that was heavily criticised for blatantly copying the Range Rover Evoque, was sued by the British marque.

The car-maker invests massive amount of funds to design and develop new products which are later blatantly copied by the Chinese companies which is why Gerry McGovern, Design Director for Land Rover stated that the British brand is “nervous” about creating concept cars. The investment to design and develop new products ranges anywhere between £500 million and £1 billion.

