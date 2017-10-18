Mahindra Gusto RS Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 48,180

Last month, Mahindra 2 Wheelers officially announced its exit from the mass two wheeler market and would focus on products for niche markets such as the Mojo, BSA and Java brand. Now, in what seems to be an attempt to clear existing stock, Mahindra 2 Wheelers has silently introduced the Gusto RS, with prices starting at INR 48,180 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Over and above the standard Mahindra Gusto, the Gusto RS edition receives a dual tone paintjob available in a combination of red and white or blue and white. Mahindra 2 Wheelers is offering a cashback of INR 6000 on the model if bought through the PayTM app which will be valid till October 20, 2017.

Mechanically, the model remains unchanged and hence the Mahindra Gusto RS continues to source power from the same 109cc single cylinder engine. This motor is capable of producing 8 bhp and 9 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a CVT transmission.

Suspenson duties on the Mahindra Gusto RS are taken care of by a telescopic forks with air springs at the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter comes to a standstill with the help of 130 mm drum brakes at the front and rear. The 12 inch alloy wheels come wrapped in 90 section tubeless tyres while the fuel tank has a capacity of six litres.