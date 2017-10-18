Skoda Octavia RS Sold Out In India For 2017

Back in September, Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda launched its fastest and most powerful product in India, the Octavia RS, with a price tag starting at INR 24.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Less than two months post the launch, Skoda India has exhausted all its existing stock of the Octavia RS.

Skoda India has managed to sell all 250 units of the Octavia RS allotted for the current year and while bookings for the model are still open, deliveries for the next batch are expected to take place some time early next year. The performance oriented sedan comes equipped with a new 2.0-litre petrol engine that replaces the 1.8-litre petrol unit seen in the previous generation model sold in India.

Visual updates to the Skoda Octavia RS over the standard Octavia variant includes redesigned bumpers, blacked out grille with chrome inserts, 17 inch alloy wheels, tail gate mounted spoiler and chrome tipped dual exhaust pipes. The Octavia RS will be offered in four colour options such as Candy White, Race Blue, Corrida Red and Steel Grey.

Inside, the Skoda Octavia RS comes equipped with alcantara upholstery with contrast red stitching, flat bottomed steering wheel, sportier seats with extra side bolstering, RS logo on the front seats new touchscreen infotainment system, nine airbags, ESP and park assist.

The Skoda Octavia, as we mentioned earlier, will source power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. This engine is capable of producing a power output of 230 PS between 5500–6300 rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1500-4500 rpm. Paired to a 6-speed dual clutch DSG transmission. the Octavia RS can sprint from naught to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250 kmph.