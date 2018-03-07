Import Duty Cut: Ducati Announces Revised Prices; Panigale R Final Edition Gets Cheaper By INR 8,57,000
After BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson, it’s the Indian arm of Italian two-wheeler brand, Ducati India that has announced the updated prices post the import duty cut. The models affected by the price cut are Monster 1200, Monster 1200 S Red, Monster 1200 S Charcoal Grey and the Panigale R Final Edition which are all imported from the Ducati factory in Bologna.
With the new prices in effect, the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, which was earlier sold at INR 60,39,000, will now be available for INR 51,82,000. That’s INR 8,57,000 cheaper than the pre-import duty cut prices.
|Model
|Old Ex-Showroom India Prices
|New Ex-Showroom India Prices
|Difference In Prices
|Monster 1200 – Ducati Red
|INR 23,40,000
|INR 20,10,000
|INR 3,30,000
|Monster 1200 S – Ducati Red
|INR 28,68,000
|INR 24,63,000
|INR 4,05,000
|Monster 1200 S – Liquid Concrete Grey
|INR 28,79,000
|INR 24,73,000
|INR 4,06,000
|1299 Panigale R Final Edition
|INR 60,39,000
|INR 51,82,000
|INR 8,57,000
So if you were planning to add one of the aforementioned motorcycles to your garage, this might be the right time. The prices of rest of the models in the current Ducati India line up remain unaffected and you can find the complete price below:
|Model
|Ex-showroom India Price
|Multistrada 950 – Ducati Red
|INR 12,80,000
|Multistrada 950 – Star White Silk
|INR 12,90,000
|Multistrada 1200 – Ducati Red
|INR 15,32,000
|Multistrada 1200 S – Ducati Red
|INR 17,44,000
|Multistrada 1200 Pikes Peak
|INR 20,69,000
|Multistrada 1200 Enduro – Ducati Red
|INR 17,99,000
|Multistrada 1200 Enduro – Phantom Grey
|INR 18,09,000
|Hypermotard 939 – Ducati Red
|INR 11,12,000
|Hyperstrada 939 – Ducati Red
|INR 12,15,000
|SuperSport – Ducati Red
|INR 12,04,000
|SuperSport S – Ducati Red
|INR 13,34,000
|SuperSport S – Star White Silk
|INR 13,55,000
|Monster 797 – Ducati Red
|INR 8,03,000
|Monster 797 – Star White Silk/Dark Stealth
|INR 8,12,000
|Scrambler Icon – Ducati Red
|INR 7,23,000
|Scrambler Icon – Yellow/Silver
|INR 7,33,000
|Scrambler Classic – Orange/White
|INR 8,49,000
|Scrambler Full Throttle – Black
|INR 8,49,000
|Scrambler Mach 2.0 – Roland Sands
|INR 8,56,000
|Scrambler Café Racer – Black Coffee
|INR 9,32,000
|Scrambler Desert Sled – Ducati Red
|INR 9,32,000
|Scrambler Desert Sled – White Mirage
|INR 9,45,000
|959 Panigale – Ducati Red
|INR 14,53,000
|Panigale V4
|INR 20,53,000
|Panigale V4 S
|INR 25,29,000
|Diavel – Dark Stealth
|INR 16,10,000
|Diavel Carbon
|INR 19,73,000
|Diavel Diesel
|INR 21,72,000
|XDiavel – Dark Stealth
|INR 16,48,000
|XDiavel S – Thrilling Black
|INR 19,16,000
Tempted to bring home a Monster 1200, or the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition? Let us know your views through the comments section below.