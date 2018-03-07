Trending:
Ducati

Import Duty Cut: Ducati Announces Revised Prices; Panigale R Final Edition Gets Cheaper By INR 8,57,000

Added in: Ducati

After BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson, it’s the Indian arm of Italian two-wheeler brand, Ducati India that has announced the updated prices post the import duty cut. The models affected by the price cut are Monster 1200, Monster 1200 S Red, Monster 1200 S Charcoal Grey and the Panigale R Final Edition which are all imported from the Ducati factory in Bologna.

ducati monster 1200 s 6

With the new prices in effect, the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, which was earlier sold at INR 60,39,000, will now be available for INR 51,82,000. That’s INR 8,57,000 cheaper than the pre-import duty cut prices.

ModelOld Ex-Showroom India PricesNew Ex-Showroom India PricesDifference In Prices
Monster 1200 – Ducati RedINR 23,40,000INR 20,10,000INR 3,30,000
Monster 1200 S – Ducati RedINR 28,68,000INR 24,63,000INR 4,05,000
Monster 1200 S – Liquid Concrete GreyINR 28,79,000INR 24,73,000INR 4,06,000
1299 Panigale R Final EditionINR 60,39,000INR 51,82,000INR 8,57,000

Ducat 1299 Panigale R Final Edition (1)

So if you were planning to add one of the aforementioned motorcycles to your garage, this might be the right time. The prices of rest of the models in the current Ducati India line up remain unaffected and you can find the complete price below:

ModelEx-showroom India Price
Multistrada 950 – Ducati RedINR 12,80,000
Multistrada 950 – Star White SilkINR 12,90,000
Multistrada 1200 – Ducati RedINR 15,32,000
Multistrada 1200 S – Ducati RedINR 17,44,000
Multistrada 1200 Pikes PeakINR 20,69,000
Multistrada 1200 Enduro – Ducati RedINR 17,99,000
Multistrada 1200 Enduro – Phantom GreyINR 18,09,000
Hypermotard 939 – Ducati RedINR 11,12,000
Hyperstrada 939 – Ducati RedINR 12,15,000
SuperSport – Ducati RedINR 12,04,000
SuperSport S – Ducati RedINR 13,34,000
SuperSport S – Star White SilkINR 13,55,000
Monster 797 – Ducati RedINR 8,03,000
Monster 797 – Star White Silk/Dark StealthINR 8,12,000
Scrambler Icon – Ducati RedINR 7,23,000
Scrambler Icon – Yellow/SilverINR 7,33,000
Scrambler Classic – Orange/WhiteINR 8,49,000
Scrambler Full Throttle – BlackINR 8,49,000
Scrambler Mach 2.0 – Roland SandsINR 8,56,000
Scrambler Café Racer – Black CoffeeINR 9,32,000
Scrambler Desert Sled – Ducati RedINR 9,32,000
Scrambler Desert Sled – White MirageINR 9,45,000
959 Panigale – Ducati RedINR 14,53,000
Panigale V4INR 20,53,000
Panigale V4 SINR 25,29,000
Diavel – Dark StealthINR 16,10,000
Diavel CarbonINR 19,73,000
Diavel DieselINR 21,72,000
XDiavel – Dark StealthINR 16,48,000
XDiavel S – Thrilling BlackINR 19,16,000

Tempted to bring home a Monster 1200, or the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

