Import Duty Cut: Ducati Announces Revised Prices; Panigale R Final Edition Gets Cheaper By INR 8,57,000

After BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson, it’s the Indian arm of Italian two-wheeler brand, Ducati India that has announced the updated prices post the import duty cut. The models affected by the price cut are Monster 1200, Monster 1200 S Red, Monster 1200 S Charcoal Grey and the Panigale R Final Edition which are all imported from the Ducati factory in Bologna.

With the new prices in effect, the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, which was earlier sold at INR 60,39,000, will now be available for INR 51,82,000. That’s INR 8,57,000 cheaper than the pre-import duty cut prices.

Model Old Ex-Showroom India Prices New Ex-Showroom India Prices Difference In Prices Monster 1200 – Ducati Red INR 23,40,000 INR 20,10,000 INR 3,30,000 Monster 1200 S – Ducati Red INR 28,68,000 INR 24,63,000 INR 4,05,000 Monster 1200 S – Liquid Concrete Grey INR 28,79,000 INR 24,73,000 INR 4,06,000 1299 Panigale R Final Edition INR 60,39,000 INR 51,82,000 INR 8,57,000

So if you were planning to add one of the aforementioned motorcycles to your garage, this might be the right time. The prices of rest of the models in the current Ducati India line up remain unaffected and you can find the complete price below:

Model Ex-showroom India Price Multistrada 950 – Ducati Red INR 12,80,000 Multistrada 950 – Star White Silk INR 12,90,000 Multistrada 1200 – Ducati Red INR 15,32,000 Multistrada 1200 S – Ducati Red INR 17,44,000 Multistrada 1200 Pikes Peak INR 20,69,000 Multistrada 1200 Enduro – Ducati Red INR 17,99,000 Multistrada 1200 Enduro – Phantom Grey INR 18,09,000 Hypermotard 939 – Ducati Red INR 11,12,000 Hyperstrada 939 – Ducati Red INR 12,15,000 SuperSport – Ducati Red INR 12,04,000 SuperSport S – Ducati Red INR 13,34,000 SuperSport S – Star White Silk INR 13,55,000 Monster 797 – Ducati Red INR 8,03,000 Monster 797 – Star White Silk/Dark Stealth INR 8,12,000 Scrambler Icon – Ducati Red INR 7,23,000 Scrambler Icon – Yellow/Silver INR 7,33,000 Scrambler Classic – Orange/White INR 8,49,000 Scrambler Full Throttle – Black INR 8,49,000 Scrambler Mach 2.0 – Roland Sands INR 8,56,000 Scrambler Café Racer – Black Coffee INR 9,32,000 Scrambler Desert Sled – Ducati Red INR 9,32,000 Scrambler Desert Sled – White Mirage INR 9,45,000 959 Panigale – Ducati Red INR 14,53,000 Panigale V4 INR 20,53,000 Panigale V4 S INR 25,29,000 Diavel – Dark Stealth INR 16,10,000 Diavel Carbon INR 19,73,000 Diavel Diesel INR 21,72,000 XDiavel – Dark Stealth INR 16,48,000 XDiavel S – Thrilling Black INR 19,16,000

Tempted to bring home a Monster 1200, or the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition? Let us know your views through the comments section below.