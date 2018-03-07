PAL-V Liberty Flying Car Lands At The 2018 Geneva Motor Show

With 100 hp of power on road, and 200 hp in the air, the PAL-V Liberty has landed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Called as the world’s first commercial flying car, the Liberty is manufactured by Dutch company PAL-V. As reported earlier, the PAL-V Liberty was launched for £425,000 (approximately INR 3.83 crore).

The Dutch manufacturer had previously stated that the first customer units will be delivered by the end of 2018. Buyers of the Liberty Pioneer edition will also receive flight instruction sessions, power heating and personalization options as a part of the package. The PAL-V Liberty will be assembled in Switzerland with parts and systems sourced from other companies in various countries.

The drive-mode engine produces 100 hp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds, reach a top speed of up to 160 kmph. The fuel economy in this mode is claimed to be 31 mpg (11 kmpl) while the range stands at 1,314 km. In the air-mode, the engine produces 200 hp and can fly up to an altitude of 3500m, with a top speed of 180 kmph. In this mode, the model claims to have a range of 499 km.

Here are the official technical specifications for the PAL-V Liberty: DRIVE MODE EU Max Speed 160 km/h Top speed acceleration (0-100 km/h) <9 seconds Engine power 100 hp Fuel economy: 7.6 l/100km Range: 1315 km