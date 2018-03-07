PAL-V Liberty Flying Car Lands At The 2018 Geneva Motor Show
With 100 hp of power on road, and 200 hp in the air, the PAL-V Liberty has landed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Called as the world’s first commercial flying car, the Liberty is manufactured by Dutch company PAL-V. As reported earlier, the PAL-V Liberty was launched for £425,000 (approximately INR 3.83 crore).
The Dutch manufacturer had previously stated that the first customer units will be delivered by the end of 2018. Buyers of the Liberty Pioneer edition will also receive flight instruction sessions, power heating and personalization options as a part of the package. The PAL-V Liberty will be assembled in Switzerland with parts and systems sourced from other companies in various countries.
The drive-mode engine produces 100 hp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds, reach a top speed of up to 160 kmph. The fuel economy in this mode is claimed to be 31 mpg (11 kmpl) while the range stands at 1,314 km. In the air-mode, the engine produces 200 hp and can fly up to an altitude of 3500m, with a top speed of 180 kmph. In this mode, the model claims to have a range of 499 km.
Here are the official technical specifications for the PAL-V Liberty:
DRIVE MODE EU
|Max Speed
|160 km/h
|Top speed acceleration (0-100 km/h)
|<9 seconds
|Engine power
|100 hp
|Fuel economy:
|7.6 l/100km
|Range:
|1315 km
FLIGHT MODE EU
|Economic cruise speed
|140 km/h
|High cruise speed (90% range)
|160 km/h
|Maximum speed
|180 km/h
|Min speed for level flight
|50 km/h
|Engine power:
|200 hp
|Maximum operating altitude
|3500m
|Useful load
|246 kg
|Take-off roll (MTOW, MSL)
|180m
|Take-off distance (+ 15m obstacle clearance) (MTOW***, MSL****)
|330m
|Landing roll distance
|30m
|Fuel economy
|26 l/h
|Max Range (with ½ hour reserve fuel*, MTOW)
|400 km
|Max Range (with ½ hour reserve fuel, single person operation, MSL)
|500 km
|Max endurance (with ½ hour reserve fuel, MTOW)
|4.3 hours
* ½ hour reserve fuel is 100-150 km of fuel left for driving
*** Maximum Take-off Weight
**** Mean Sea Level
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS EU
|Capacity
|2 persons
|Mass Empty
|664 kg
|Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW)
|910 kg
|Fuel type
|Euro 95, Euro 98, E10, Avgas**
|Fuel capacity
|100 l
|Dimensions Drive-mode
|4m L x 2m W x 1.7m H
|Dimensions Flight-mode
|6.1m L x 2m W x 3.2m H (Rotor diameter is 10.75m)
|Maximum baggage load
|20 kg