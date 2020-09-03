HJC Has Crafted Something ‘Super’-Amazing For DC Fans

When we talk about DC superheroes or superheroes in general, the most recognizable one has to be the Superman. While Clark Kent is your next-door spectacled guy, things get serious when a red cape appears behind him. The Superman is faster than a speeding bullet, can shoot lasers through his eyes and is more powerful than any other sentient being you can imagine. If you keep aside the fact that the only weakness he has is a rock, Superman is one legendary superhero.

HJC is renowned to roll out helmets inspired from superheroes and supervillains. The helmet manufacturer’s DC and Marvel collection is loved by fans all around the world. The latest addition in this series is the RPHA 11 Superman helmet for all the Supe-fans out there.

Known for delivering helmets with creative, one-of-a-kind graphics to consumers worldwide, all that is Superman is embodied in HJC’s latest release, from his blue uniform to his flowing red cape, all the way down to the iconic ’S’ on Superman’s chest. It’s set against a blue backdrop that’s reminiscent of a more technical, armoured Superman costume. If you buy one, it comes with a smoke shield and anti-fog insert included in the box. Superman has made the combination of blue and red colour iconic because of his costume. We often see comic-book fans dressed up in Superman’s iconic ‘S’ embodied on a t-shirt. And this helmet would serve as the perfect addition to the riding gear collection of the fans.

Apart from the amazing graphics, the RPHA 11 is actually a top-of-the-line helmet from the manufacturer. The HJC RPHA 11 builds upon the hugely successful RPHA 10, creating an even more finely tuned helmet for sport and track-day enthusiasts. A more aerodynamically refined shell, improved rear spoiler design, ACS “Advanced Channeling Ventilation System”, an added forehead vent, greater field of view, a redesigned face shield gasket system and both clear and smoke tinted optically-superior Pinlock-ready 2D flat-racing shields round out the features of this helmet. The features cater to sport riders with an enlarged eye port for an increased view in a tucked position and an outstanding airflow ventilation system. Additional safety features include reflective patches on the rear neck area and an emergency release cheek pad system for safe and quick helmet removal in an emergency situation.

The RPHA 11 Pro is both DOT and ECE 22.05-certified (compared to the non-Pro model which only comes with an ECE certification). This graphic is available in sizes XS to 2XL. It comes with a five-year warranty, and the MSRP for this graphic is €599.90 (approximately $710). While Superman himself is probably good without the helmet, because well, he’s Superman, the rest of us now have an option to channel just a little of his essence in our protective gear choices while we’re out riding.

Previously, HJC added the RPHA 11 Pro Joker to its lineup. The Joker is one of the most notorious DC Super-Villains of all time with his sinister smile, electric green hair and haunting laugh that can be heard from miles away. The designers at HJC made sure this graphic is just as ominous as the Joker himself.