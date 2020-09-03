MG Gloster Teaser Video Out Ahead Of Launch

MG Motor India will soon unveil a full-size SUV in the form of the Gloster. The flagship MG has already begun reaching dealerships and is said to be priced upwards of the INR 40 lakh mark. Instead of rivalling the likes of the Fortuner and the Endeavour, it will position itself as a notch above these two for offering more kit and luxe.

The three-row SUV carries conventional proportions which are graced with modern bits like LED illuminators which flank a massive three-slat grille up front. In pictures, it looks purposeful and has the presence to draw those who like their vehicles to be as big as they can. However, the massive ‘GLOSTER’ lettering on the tailgate is more flashy than classy and we think a smaller badge for identity would’ve gone well with the image. Anyways, here’s a teaser:

The seven-seater MG Gloster will carry loads of tech and kit and is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, paired with a ZF-sourced automatic gearbox. In terms of power, the motor could make upwards of 200hp and 460 Nm, where different drive modes will alter the delivery. The Gloster’s engine will also send power to all four wheels, although we cannot confirm whether it will be a full-time or a selectable system.

It will offer a lot of premium tech as a part of its Advanced Driver Assistance systems though, including adaptive cruise control, hands-free parking, emergency autonomous braking, collision warning, etc. The teaser video also hints towards the inclusion of adaptive LED headlights and confirms that the Gloster will be a connected vehicle, offering a lot of car functions to be operated via the user’s phone.

Inside, the highlight on the minimalist dashboard is a large infotainment screen which should offer plenty of functions. The cabin is expected to be appointed in leather and premium metal and a tall partition between the front passengers includes controls and dials for various functions of the SUV, cup holders and a large-sized armrest. Airconditioning could be 3-zone and the middle row features captain seats with plenty of space all around. The Gloster is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and we’ll be back with more details upon launch.