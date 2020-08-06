HJC RPHA 11 Pro Joker Helmet Will Make You Grin Wicked

The Joker might be the most iconic villain of the comic-book universe and remains a fan-favourite even after the introduction of some new and more powerful supervillains. Batman’s arch-nemesis has some definitive traits like green hair, purple suit and a wide grin plastered on his face which has the potential of scaring the ‘bats’ out of anyone. The reason why we are talking about Gotham’s iconic villain here is that HJC has launched the new HJC RPHA 11 Pro Joker.

More details

HJC is renowned to roll out helmets inspired from superheroes and supervillains. The helmet manufacturer’s DC and Marvel collection is loved by fans all around the world and the latest addition in their lineup serves as the perfect helmet for Joker fans out there.

What the manufacturer had to say

In the words of the manufacturer itself: “The Joker is one of the most notorious DC Super-Villains of all time with his sinister smile, electric green hair and haunting laugh that can be heard from miles away. As Batman’s ultimate enemy, Gotham City was never the same after the Clown Prince of Crime endured a gruelling transformation from ordinary citizens to the criminal mastermind we love to hate. HJC’s Joker is equipped with everything that makes this helmet the most wanted in the city! The designers at HJC made sure this graphic is just as ominous as the Joker himself. When riding through the city streets with HJC’s Joker on your head, you’ll be sure to turn heads and make a statement like the Joker himself.”

HJC RPHA 11 Pro helmet details

Apart from the notoriously amazing graphics, the RPHA 11 Pro is actually a top-of-the-line helmet from the manufacturer. The HJC RPHA 11 builds upon the hugely successful RPHA 10, creating an even more finely tuned helmet for sport and track-day enthusiasts. A more aerodynamically refined shell, improved rear spoiler design, ACS “Advanced Channeling Ventilation System”, an added forehead vent, greater field of view, a redesigned face shield gasket system and both clear and smoke tinted optically-superior Pinlock-ready 2D flat-racing shields round out the features of this helmet. The features cater to sport riders with an enlarged eye port for an increased view in a tucked position and an outstanding airflow ventilation system. Additional safety features include reflective patches on the rear neck area and an emergency release cheek pad system for safe and quick helmet removal in an emergency situation.

The RPHA 11 Pro is both DOT and ECE 22.05-certified (compared to the non-Pro model which only comes with an ECE certification). The Joker model is available in three shell sizes and padding sizes ranging from XS to XXL. It also comes with a five-year warranty and pricing is set at $599.99. For those of you who prefer the Bat over the Joker, HJC also has an RPHA 11 Pro Batman helmet in their lineup! And guess what? If you decide to gift yourself this helmet to antagonize the motorcycling fraternity, you can do that ‘legally’ now. After some thinking, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a fresh notification regarding the change in helmet standards for two-wheelers. The new norms which kick in form September 4 this year, allow the sale of imported helmets in India as long as they comply with ISI norms.