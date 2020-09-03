Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create Something Very Unique

The festival of Lord Ganesha is celebrated countrywide and with much enthusiasm and zest. But in Maharashtra, the festival is celebrated at an entirely different level altogether. The streets are filled with the crowd chanting mantras and the skies are filled with every possible colour you can imagine. But this year was a little different and the celebrations were a low-key affair, all thanks to the pandemic. The authorities issued strict circulars banning huge celebrations so as to ensure physical distancing and to curb the spread of the virus.

Amidst all this, an American brand managed to win Indian hearts. Jeep celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in the most unique of ways at its Ranjangaon plant, located near Pune.

Jeep India choreographed their own celebrations this year and in a very grand manner. 122 units of Jeep Compass SUV were used to create one of its kind and never seen before Ganpati idol. The whole process took 50+ hours involving 8 professional drivers. Orchestrated in a space of 29,970 sq.ft, by using 122 Compass SUVs that have formed an idol of Lord Ganesha that is 162 feet long and 185 feet wide. This was created inside the company plant parking lot, in Ranjangaon, near Pune.

Interestingly, the company also ensured that the Ganpati idol was picture-perfect in terms of colour and proportion. What’s more? All of this was done by following COVID-19 norms and social distancing rules as the cars were driven out and positioned one after the other. While sharing the video on Twitter, Jeep India said they found a way to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival safely, smartly, and only in a way that Jeep could do it. After creating the giant Ganpati idol, the staff at the plant also performed a puja.

This mammoth of a noble gesture will certainly strengthen the American brand’s image in India. How often do we see a brand going this far to commemorate an occasion? Not very. Jeep has become a formidable player in the Indian market and has big plans for the country too. If you are thinking of getting yourself a Jeep Compass, now would be the best time. The American carmaker is offering a discount of up to Rs. 1.80 lakh on some variants of the Compass SUV.

Not only this, but Jeep India’s website also mentions that the Trailhawk variant of the Compass can be availed with benefits worth INR 2 Lakh! Upon digging a little, we found that a discount of INR 98,400 is included in the above-mentioned benefits. Other variants of the Jeep Compass have received a discount too. The Longitude Plus 4×2 variant, for instance, has received a massive discount of INR 1,79,820!

Other heavy discounts include Longitude Plus DDCT variant which has received a discount of INR 1,68,200 and the Longitude Diesel AT is available with a discount of up to INR 1,36,034. While the Longitude Plus AT and the Limited Plus AT get discounts of Rs. 86,600 and Rs. 83,600 respectively. These massive discounts will surely assist Jeep in bumping up the sales figures.