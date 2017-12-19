Hero MotoCorp To Launch Three ‘New Motorcycles’ On December 21

It was earlier reported that a new Hero MotoCorp 125cc scooter, along with the much awaited XTreme 200, would arrive to the Indian market on December 18. While no such event took place on December 18, we will see one on December 21.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will launch three ‘New Motorcycles’ in the Indian market on December 21, 2017. However, details are scarce as the two-wheeler manufacturer has remained tight-lipped about any further information about the upcoming models that would arrive on December 21. We expect to see the new Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 200 to arrive on the aforementioned date. As reported earlier, Hero MotoCorp plans to launch the new Xtreme 200 before the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi, while the manufacturer has shelved the HX250R project.

The new Xtreme 200 S is a muscular street fighter which, in the concept form, came equipped with a rear mono suspension instead of the conventional two-sided unit on previous variants. The new Xtreme 200 will be built on a diamond type chassis design and come equipped with front and rear disc brakes, and LED lights. The motorcycle will draw power from an air cooled, single cylinder, 4-stroke 200cc engine, that will deliver maximum power of 18.6 PS at 8500 rpm and maximum torque of 17.2 Nm at 6000 rpm.

We’re not sure if the aforementioned 125cc scooter will arrive on the same date as the invite clearly mentions ‘New Motorcycles’. So apart from the new Xtreme 200, we may also see a refreshed variant of an existing product from Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio.

The launch even will be followed by a test ride so make sure you tune into Motoroids on December 21, 2017 for a detailed take on the new models.