Made in Bangalore, 200 kph Emflux One Electric Sports Bike Will Debut at The 2018 Auto Expo

If the fact that it is an electric sports bike doesn’t excite you much, you really have to check out the specifications of the Made in India Emflux One Sports bike. Ready for its debut at the 2018 Auto Expo, the bike has been electronically restricted to hit a top speed of 200 kph! The ready on tap electric power pushes it from 0 – 100 kph in just 3 seconds and it can go for 200 km on a full charge!

Wait there’s more. Where most electric vehicles like to look weird, the Emflux One walks a different path. It sports a trellis type single-sided rear swingarm to help the overall aesthetics of the bike. Then there’s a 7″ touchscreen TFT display for instrumentation which includes GPS navigation, real-time diagnostics, updates, app connectivity and Jio Tv. Okay, not the last one. Since it is a motorcycle and quite fast, the makers understand that ride & handling aspects cannot be overlooked. So they’ve fitted the Emflux One with an advanced Ohlins suspension setup and that sort of kit is only reserved for the cream of conventionally powered bikes.

Oh and it gets Brembo sourced brakes, dual-channel ABS, a Samsung Li-ion battery which powers the 50 kW (nearly 67 bhp) motor, and there’s regenerative braking too which harness the energy, every time you squeeze the lever. How much time does it take to recharge the battery? Less than 36 minutes to charge to 80% from a DC fast charger. The word floating around is that the bike will be priced below INR 6 lakh and at a later point, for those who don’t like things faired, they will also launch a naked bike called the Emflux Two.

The Emflux One will be sold through touch points in a few major metros initially and from what we hear, they’ve even planned track days for owners. The company also plans to set up fast-charging infrastructure across India and Europe within the next five years. If you’ve found all of this impressive, do visit them to see the bike in person at the upcoming Auto Expo.