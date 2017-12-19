Honda is Now The No.1 two-wheeler Brand in 15 States & 2 Union Territories

Backed by market demand, Honda 2Wheelers India has created a new record by becoming the NEW NO. 1 One choice of two-wheeler customers in more than half of the Indian 2Wheeler market. Honda is now the No. 1 two-wheeler brand in 15 States and 2 Union Territories of India which together account for a massive 52% of all two-wheelers sold in India.

These 17 markets include the entire West region (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa), entire South region (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka) in addition to Punjab, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Honda’s market leadership has exponentially grown from just 1 state & 1 Union Territory in 2011 (Arunachal Pradesh and Goa) to 15 States and 2 Union Territories in 2017.

Expressing delight on this new landmark, Mr. Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Led by our deep understanding of customer needs of today and dreams of tomorrow, Honda has been expanding opportunities to win the heart of Indian society. We have invested with speed and aggression to meet the demand for quality Honda products. In just 6 years, Honda has expanded from one to four plants, launched new exciting models and tripled our network reach. We thank our valuable customers in India who are fulfilling their dreams while riding a Honda two-wheeler and will continue our endeavour to win more hearts going forward.”

On the expanding leadership of Honda2Wheelers, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said “Honda has changed the way India rides a two-wheeler. While becoming the first choice of the progressive states, the next wave of demand growth for Honda is coming on back of increasing scooterization of traditionally motorcycle driven states. Be Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand or Chattisgarh, scooters are the fastest growing segment in these states. Along with expanding our network, we aim to reach the last mile with the availability of our products and services. We are confident to drive this scooterization while consolidating in the motorcycle segment as well.”