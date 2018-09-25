For a Small Extra Charge You Could Own a Limited Edition Baleno

Maruti Suzuki has already announced the limited editions of the Swift and Ignis models which are expected to hit the showrooms by the festive season this year. Joining the bandwagon of limited edition specs is their premium hatchback, Baleno. The limited edition Baleno gets certain extra goodies which are fitted by Nexa dealerships as an accessory which means the limited edition spec can be brought with any trim level. The exact figure of the limited edition spec has not been revealed yet but expect to pay a premium of about INR 30,000 for the extra fittings.

As a part of the extra fittings, Maruti Suzuki will include a new body kit, lack quilted seat covers with carbon fibre finish, 3D floor mats, an illuminated scuff guard, premium cushions, smart key finder, NEXA key ring and premium tissue box. The accessories will be fitted at the dealer level for a limited time period and will be available through all Nexa showrooms spread across the country. The changes on the limited edition spec are limited to cosmetics only and the car has no mechanical changes. The Baleno offers three engine options, two petrol and one diesel engines, all engines come mated to a five-speed manual as standard and the petrol offers a CVT as an option.

Also Read: At No Additional Cost, Maruti Suzuki Offer a Limited Edition of the Swift

The petrol engines on offer are a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol unit with 82 Bhp-113 Nm and a 1-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 101 Bhp-150 Nm, the diesel engine is a 1.3-litre, turbocharged Multijet unit with 74 Bhp-190 Nm. The three-cylinder petrol engine is offered in the top of the line RS variant which is a performance-oriented hatchback. The Baleno starts from INR 5.41 lakhs and goes all the way to INR 8.58 Lakhs, all prices are Ex-Showroom, Mumbai. The Baleno competes with Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz in the Indian market. Here is an image gallery of the Baleno RS.