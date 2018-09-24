At No Additional Cost, Maruti Suzuki Offer a Limited Edition of the Swift

One of the best selling cars of the country, the Swift hatchback will get a limited edition treatment for this festive season. The limited spec variant would be based on the LXi and LDi models, which are offered with a petrol and diesel engine respectively. As part of the limited edition treatment, both base spec models will receive a Bluetooth enabled single din music system, front power windows and blacked out wheel caps. On the safety front, the company will provide rear park assist, dual airbags and ABS on the limited edition spec.

Despite the additional equipment Maruti Suzuki is still offering the car at the same price, INR 4.99 Lakh for the petrol LXi variant and INR 5.99 Lakh for the diesel LDi variant, both prices are Ex-Showroom, Delhi. This move would definitely help the company boost sales volumes this festive season and the customers also will end up getting a good deal. As mentioned above, the limited edition model comes with both petrol and diesel engine options but there is no AMT variant, buyers will only have the option of the five-speed manual transmission.

The Swift uses an 1197 cc K-series petrol engine which generates a total of 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and a 1248 cc DDiS diesel engine which makes 74 bhp and a turning force of 190 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional 5-speed AMT which is available in other variants of the popular hatchback. The Swift goes against the likes of Hyundai Grand i10, Ford Figo and Volkswagen Polo. Here is a detailed review video of the all-new swift.