Moto Guzzi Reveals Production Ready V85 TT

First seen at the EICMA 2017, Moto Guzzi’s V85 TT is a rather lovely looking adventure motorcycle. Moto Guzzi has now made it official that the once concept adventure tourer is now a dream come true, it is set to be a middle-weight motorcycle and is finally production ready. Earlier it was just called the V85, the added TT stands for “Tutto Terreno” which translates to “All Terrain”. Fortunately, the production model stays as close to the concept as possible, but there are a few changes like a shorter windscreen, a vertically striped paint scheme instead of the horizontal as previously seen, a more cost effective rear shock absorber instead of the anticipated Ohlins unit.

Typical to Moto Guzzi, this motorcycle is powered by a familiar 850cc twin-cylinder 90 degrees, a transverse air-cooled motor that is driven via shaft drive. It will be interesting to see how adventure bike enthusiasts will react to this rather colourful and modern classic take instead of the cliched rugged techno motorcycles found these days. Moto Guzzi hasn’t released the entire list of specifications for the V85 TT but we can sit back and appreciate the beauty that this adventurous piece of engineering is in the flesh.

Moto Guzzi has given this motorcycle a full-colour TFT display along with a host of electronics such as ABS, Traction Control, Bluetooth integration, electronic preload adjustment for the suspension and full LED headlights. Ergonomically the V85 TT gets quite a low seat height making it rather approachable for riders of different dimensions, plus the seat is also quite wide and looks like its built to cover miles. To help it tackle some of the rough stuff, it comes equipped with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel both of which are wire spoked, additionally it also gets hand guards and aluminium skid plates that wrap around.

Moto Guzzi has found quite a worthy successor to the Stelvio, with its mesmerizing design and posh fit and finish, we can’t wait for them to finally release the full specs, details and release date at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan that’ll be held in the month of November.