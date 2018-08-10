BMW G310 R Video Review: All Your Questions Answered!

Apart from the Baby GS (G310 GS), we also got a chance to ride the most affordable BMW Motorrad product, the G310 R. In the new BMW G310R video review, we explain all the details that you may want to know before making a buying decision. We have included the price of the motorcycle, service costs, fuel efficiency (mileage), seat height, top speed, handling, performance and features. We have also compared its performance and other details with the TVS Apache RR310 to help you decide between the two motorcycles.

Watch the detailed video review of the new BMW G310 R below:

The new BMW G 310 R was launched at INR 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Visually, the all-new BMW G 310 R is aimed to reveal agile, dynamic character while making an unmistakable visual kinship with family members such as the BMW S 1000 R. While the new G 310 R does not get the trademark asymmetric headlight design, the neatly carved illumintor, a muscular fuel tank, radiator shrouds and beefy upside down gold-coloured forks upfront give a typical and unmistakable BMW roadster look to the motorcycle.

The all-new BMW G 310 R used a newly developed 313 cc water-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. The engine is tuned to deliver 34 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Check out more images of the new BMW G310 R below: